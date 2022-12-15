Extraordinary deals for an extraordinary year
Issuing bonds became a lot harder for every type of borrower in 2022 — and sovereigns, supranationals and agencies were no exception. After a long spell of issuing into a market buttressed by central bank bond buying and rock bottom interest rates, all of a sudden the capital markets became a less certain place as interest rates and yields rocketed in response to a host of macroeconomic and geopolitical shocks from soaring inflation to the effects of the invasion of Ukraine. No longer did any deal work at any time, as had been the case, and the art of syndication was back. Execution for some could no longer be guaranteed as the number of pulled deals mounted but, despite this, there were a number of standout trades that helped to haul this group of borrowers through their funding tasks for the year by either re-opening markets in volatile times or by showing ingenuity and pragmatism to get funding done. By Addison Gong and Ralph Sinclair.
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: