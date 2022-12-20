The GlobalCapital survey of heads of debt capital markets
GlobalCapital’s Toby Fildes surveyed the heads of debt capital markets at 24 of the top 25 banks in the bond market in November, to ask their views on how the market will evolve in 2023. While there are some signs of optimism, their stance overall is wary. The Russia-Ukraine war is still regarded as the biggest source of danger, but China-Taiwan has shot up the agenda. Information design Jon Hay, Antony Parselle
