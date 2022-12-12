Redemption beckons after ‘worst IPO market any of us has seen’
A strong post-pandemic recovery in 2021 meant that predictions for the equity IPO market in 2022 were hopeful. But the Ukraine war, inflation and economic downturn blew away all that optimism. Victoria Thiele reports on how the IPO market has responded and what to expect next. Accompanying data is from a survey of equity market participants undertaken in October and early November.
