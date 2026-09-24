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Issue 1976

Top Stories
FIG
French credits manoeuvre round weakening OATs in pre-Budget funding dash
Liberty leading the People, Eugene Delacroix,Louvre Museum,Paris,France.
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

'Quick and sudden’ rates moves create roadblock in SSA market

Dark gray rain clouds and clear blue sky , Finland
Addison Gong, September 24, 2026
Sovereigns
Italy receives 'confirmation' of demand in new green BTP syndication
Addison Gong, September 22, 2026
Supras and agencies
'The year is getting shorter': KfW brings 2026's final large benchmark
Addison Gong, September 24, 2026
Supras and agencies
ADB takes 'pragmatic' pricing approach with $5bn dual trancher
Addison Gong, September 23, 2026
Supras and agencies
Bank of England returns with $2.5bn five year but investors remain selective
Addison Gong, September 22, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Banks' Yankee issuance shines but rates clouds gather

View of the Midtown Manhattan skyline with the Empire State Building from Bowery Street, Manhattan, New York, New York, USA
David Rothnie, September 24, 2026
FIG
Nationwide accelerates diversification with record low AT1 reset and tight euro SNP
Atanas Dinov, September 23, 2026
Senior Debt
Scotiabank prints Canada's first defence bond
David Rothnie, September 24, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Deutsche Bank prints €1.25bn AT1 as it compresses reset to new all-time low
Atanas Dinov, September 21, 2026
FIG
Rabobank and BBVA target 'attractive' sterling market with rare, larger deals
Atanas Dinov, September 23, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered bond newcomers say European Covered Bond Directive enabled them to make their debuts

Seville.png
Luke Jeffs, September 23, 2026
Covered Bonds
KBC two-part covered bond attracts 'surprising' demand for long tranche
Flynn Nicholls, September 22, 2026
Covered Bonds
Three inaugural deals boost covered industry ahead of annual conference
Luke Jeffs, September 22, 2026
Covered Bonds
Santander finds window for euro covered in 'challenging market'
Luke Jeffs, September 21, 2026
Securitization
ABS Europe

Cofidis latest to enter thriving French ABS market

Skyline of Paris with Eiffel Tower
Tom Hall, September 24, 2026
ABS US
Aircraft securitization heads far into record territory in 'seller's market'
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 24, 2026
ABS Europe
Lendable makes quick return with second consumer ABS
Tom Hall, September 24, 2026
ABS US
Early look at Switch’s next data center ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 23, 2026
CMBS
Pevco markets $301m data center CMBS at 225bp for triple-As
Pooja Sarkar, September 22, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Hybrid

Sysco joins corporate hybrid market in euros to fund M&A

BLOOMINGTON, MN, USA - JUNE 10, 2022:Sysco Food Distribution truck and trademark logo
Diana Bui, September 22, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Investors feast on Sysco M&A bond before rates spook borrowers
David Rothnie, September 24, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Bromford builds solid book for £250m SLB
Diana Bui, September 24, 2026
Hybrid
Investors pile into Bayer €2bn dual tranche hybrids
Diana Bui, September 24, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
L'Oréal returns with €2bn triple tranche at small premiums
Diana Bui, September 23, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Alliance Healthcare Deutschland signs first revolving facility in over a decade

alliance_healthcare_deutschland_Alamy575.jpg
Martin Miraglia, September 24, 2026
Syndicated Loans
VGP signs €568m refinancing for German logistics portfolio
Martin Miraglia, September 23, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Prudential fragmentation stunts bank lending to corporates, researchers say
Martin Miraglia, September 22, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Wild ride for Turkey thanks to Treasuries' 'catastrophic' tightening

istanbul, a shopping center- amusement park / Turkey - September 2013: This is a very exciting toys.
Francesca Young, September 24, 2026
Emerging Markets
From sovereigns to shisha, bonds flood in from across CEEMEA
Francesca Young, September 23, 2026
GC View
Gulf private placements were still a good solution
Francesca Young, September 22, 2026
Emerging Markets
Qatar leads CEEMEA charge
Francesca Young, September 22, 2026
Equity
Equity

AI-linked issuance takes the spoils in EMEA convertible bond resurgence

The opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games is held in Beijing, China. 14th Aug, 2025. (Photo by Imaginechina/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Dominic Plaskota, September 24, 2026
Equity
Sensofusion eyes €1.3bn valuation as it prepares Helsinki defence-tech IPO
Dominic Plaskota, September 24, 2026
Equity
Airtel Money could breathe fresh life into London IPO market
Dominic Plaskota, September 23, 2026
Equity
Investors hungry for AI exposure snap up Siltronic shares as Wacker trims stake
Dominic Plaskota, September 23, 2026
Equity
Solidium sells block of Sampo after Sampo sells Noba
Dominic Plaskota, September 23, 2026
People and Markets
People News

Top bond banker departs SMBC

SMBC London office from Alamy 24Sep26 575x375.jpg
Francesca Young, September 24, 2026
People News
MUFG taps veteran for new EMEA and Americas global subsidiary banking role
Dominic Plaskota, September 24, 2026
Market News
Eurosystem launches Pontes tokenised settlement system
Martin Miraglia, September 21, 2026
People and Markets
Crédit Agricole promotes Falconet to lead global MTN business
Atanas Dinov, September 21, 2026
ABS US
Law firm Vinson & Elkins brings in digital infrastructure expertise
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 22, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Inside Morgan Stanley’s AI financing lab

Meta Prometheus data centre New Albany Ohio in Aug 2025 from Alamy Sep26.jpg
David Rothnie, September 24, 2026