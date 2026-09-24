Issue 1976
Top Stories
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Big, volatile week in EM raises questions around fair values
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‘Stars align’ for SSAs to issue sterling FRNs, with demand expected to continue until ‘rate rises fully priced in’
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Canny managers may look to buy software and chemicals loans as borrowers’ fortunes improve, despite enduring default risk
Leader
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Budget crisis may give way to election agony
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Until EU insurers can hold securitizations in matching adjustment portfolios, the market will not get the money it needs most
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets