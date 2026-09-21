Deutsche Bank prints €1.25bn AT1 as it compresses reset to new all-time low
◆ Deutsche goes big as with AT1 ◆ Third AT1 in a row underlines a conducive market for strategic capital funding ◆ Pays premium, but spread pushed under 400bp
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts