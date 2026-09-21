Deutsche Bank prints €1.25bn AT1 as it compresses reset to new all-time low

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Deutsche Bank prints €1.25bn AT1 as it compresses reset to new all-time low

Atanas Dinov
Flynn Nicholls
September 21, 2026 06:46 pm

◆ Deutsche goes big as with AT1 ◆ Third AT1 in a row underlines a conducive market for strategic capital funding ◆ Pays premium, but spread pushed under 400bp

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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Flynn Nicholls
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