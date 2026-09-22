KBC two-part covered bond attracts 'surprising' demand for long tranche
◆ Lead says shorter tranche demand lower than expected ◆ NIP paid at 'upper end' compared to recent deals ◆ Market slows for this year's Covered Bond Congress
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