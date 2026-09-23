Rabobank and BBVA target 'attractive' sterling market with rare, larger deals
◆ Stability leads to third day of FIG sterling issuance ◆ Rabo prints its first tier two four years ◆ BBVA completes first sterling senior bond since 2020
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