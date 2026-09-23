Nationwide accelerates diversification with record low AT1 reset and tight euro SNP

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Nationwide accelerates diversification with record low AT1 reset and tight euro SNP

Atanas Dinov
Flynn Nicholls
September 23, 2026 08:41 pm

◆ UK building society actively funding across markets and formats in the past four months ◆ Strategic sterling capital deal proactively manages AT1 stack ahead of call ◆ Senior non-preferred euro bond becomes joint tightest UK bank bond at the tenor since 2021

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FIGRegulatory CapitalSterlingNationwideUKEuroSenior DebtWeekly Covers
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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Flynn Nicholls
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