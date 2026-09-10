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Issue 1974

Top Stories
Sovereigns
Govvie bonds are rocked, but new issue bid stays rock solid as EU approaches
Statue of Europe with euro symbol, flags of EU member states, Rue Wiertz, European Parliament, Brussels, Belgium
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Huge book for £4.25bn 30yr Gilt shows duration bid unharmed by volatility

Frosinone, Italy - August 23, 2026: Frosinone fans applaud and cheer on the team during Italian Serie A- Enilive Championship 2026-2027 of the footb
Addison Gong, September 10, 2026
Supras and agencies
KfW navigates ‘tricky environment’ with final dollar benchmark
Addison Gong, September 10, 2026
Sovereigns
Spain braves higher govvie yields to launch new 20 year
Addison Gong, September 08, 2026
Sovereigns
ADB grabs large euro book as NWB refreshes curve
Addison Gong, September 08, 2026
Supras and agencies
Bpifrance debuts ‘just transition’ social bond
Addison Gong, September 07, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

FIG capital issuance expected to dominate focus until year end

across river thames of view of modern skyscraper in London financial centre , square mile of city of London, England UK
Atanas Dinov, September 10, 2026
FIG
UBS raises $6bn as foreign banks lead diverse dollar issuance charge
David Rothnie, September 10, 2026
Senior Debt
BNP Paribas satisfies investor hunger for national champion SNP paper
Flynn Nicholls, September 09, 2026
FIG
National champions take back seat as covered bonds dominate bank funding surge
Flynn Nicholls, September 10, 2026
Senior Debt
Nykredit finds strong bid for tightly priced senior non-preferred
Flynn Nicholls, September 08, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Kutxabank lands seven year covered with solid order book

Bilbao, Spain. 02nd Feb, 2024. Gorka Guruzeta of Athletic Club celebrates a goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. Final score: Athletic Club 4:0 RCD Mallorca Credit: SOPA Images Limi
Luke Jeffs, September 10, 2026
Covered Bonds
RBC takes €3bn with grandstand covered bond trade
Luke Jeffs, September 08, 2026
Covered Bonds
National Bank of Canada fixes spread to land first dollar covered since 2022
Luke Jeffs, September 09, 2026
Covered Bonds
UPDATE: Nordea Mortgage Bank attracts slim order book for seven year covered bond
Luke Jeffs, September 07, 2026
Covered Bonds
ING Bank wins strong demand for rare 12 year covered bond
Luke Jeffs, September 07, 2026
Securitization
ABS Europe

Ayvens energises auto ABS with first fully electric vehicle-backed deal

Close up of power supply plugged into an electric car being charged using a rapid charger cable
Tom Hall, September 10, 2026
ABS US
Investors prefer shorter bonds on Vantage Data Centers ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 10, 2026
CMBS Europe
Blackstone to provide benchmark for sterling CMBS market
Tom Hall, September 10, 2026
RMBS Europe
BPCE gets tightest print since setting up French RMBS master trust
Tom Hall, September 10, 2026
CMBS
GGP and IMI market $800m Oakbrook Center mall CMBS
Pooja Sarkar, September 10, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Uber pays up to take €4.5bn in euro bond debut

GlobalCapital Uber euro debut 001.jpg
Diana Bui, September 09, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
GSK prints M&A whopper amid supply surge
David Rothnie, September 10, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Amazon picks sterling for new bond
Frank Jackman, September 09, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Pilgrim’s Pride braves Reverse Yankee issuance rush for euro debut
Diana Bui, September 10, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Lagardère shows corporate market strength with unrated foray
Frank Jackman, September 10, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Theon International bags tighter €325m term loan after 2025 revolving facility

egkatastaseis-tieon-sto-koropi.jpg
Martin Miraglia, September 09, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Poste secures extra €512m from Tim takeover loan underwriters
Martin Miraglia, September 08, 2026
GC View
Rating agencies vs AI — who will look clever?
Jon Hay, September 08, 2026
GC View
Don't be fooled by rhyming regulators
Martin Miraglia, September 08, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA issuers seek rate stability as CPI, Fed meeting loom

A statue of George Washington stands in Manhattan near Wall Street. People walk by and flags wave nearby in the bustling area.
George Collard, September 10, 2026
Emerging Markets
Mashreq senior book shrinks back below $1bn
George Collard, September 09, 2026
Emerging Markets
DP World seeks dollars and euros for first new issue since Iran war
George Collard, September 09, 2026
Emerging Markets
Eximbank hits 7% in first post-summer dollar bond from Turkey
George Collard, September 08, 2026
Emerging Markets
Erste Hungary prints tight senior preferred note
George Collard, September 08, 2026
Equity
People and Markets

'The elephant not in the room': timid UK equity investors

Astronomical chart illustration of the Pisces , 1831, Sidney Hall
Dominic Plaskota, September 11, 2026
Equity
Deutsche Börse, DocMorris add €706m to post-summer convertible restart
Dominic Plaskota, September 10, 2026
Equity
AutoStore, Orsted blocks raise $640.5m as Star Bulk opens €106.7m offering
Dominic Plaskota, September 09, 2026
Equity
Ukraine's Ferrexpo prices $100m rescue equity raising
Dominic Plaskota, September 07, 2026
Equity
Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals plots course for $1.6bn IPO
Dominic Plaskota, September 08, 2026
People and Markets
Syndicated Loans

UniCredit buys stake in loan distribution platform VC Trade

unicredit-tower-cropped-fromalamy.jpg
Martin Miraglia, September 10, 2026
People News
HSBC sees corporate DCM departure in London
Francesca Young, September 10, 2026
GC View
Rating agencies vs AI — who will look clever?
Jon Hay, September 08, 2026
GC View
Don't be fooled by rhyming regulators
Martin Miraglia, September 08, 2026
People News
SocGen’s new head of EMEA equity syndicate and corporate broking arrives
Dominic Plaskota, September 08, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Lazard doubles down in France’s big deal drought

Aerial of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France at night
David Rothnie, September 10, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

Can I leave a foot in the door as I swipe out for the last time?

cat_paw_as2030380235.jpg
Craig Coben, September 08, 2026