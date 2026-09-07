UPDATE: Nordea Mortgage Bank attracts slim order book for seven year covered bond
◆ Issuer pays larger new issue premium on longer tranche... ◆ ...but none on well covered three year floater ◆ Banker off the deal said heavy supply weighing on demand
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