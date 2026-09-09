National Bank of Canada fixes spread to land first dollar covered since 2022

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Covered Bonds

National Bank of Canada fixes spread to land first dollar covered since 2022

Luke Jeffs
September 09, 2026 05:08 pm
Skyline at night; Montreal, Canada

◆ Second covered from issuer this year ◆ Spread consistent with last dollar covereds ◆ ‘Everyone knows where three year dollar covereds are clearing,” banker said

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Topics

National Bank of CanadaBarclaysBMO Capital MarketsUBSRBC Capital Markets
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Luke Jeffs
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