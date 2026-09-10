Lagardère shows corporate market strength with unrated foray

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Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Lagardère shows corporate market strength with unrated foray

Frank Jackman
September 10, 2026 05:44 pm

◆ French publishing and retail firm offers rare unrated deal ◆ Deal strikes balance between compensating investors and attractive pricing for issuer ◆ 'Strategic related partner' anchors the book

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High grade and crossover bondsCorporate BondsEuroFrance
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Frank Jackman
Corporate Debt Editor
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