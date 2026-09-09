Uber pays up to take €4.5bn in euro bond debut
◆ Five-part debut draws more than €21bn of peak orders ◆ Uber offers diversification from hyperscaler-heavy US supply ◆ Issuer leaves concessions on table to secure size
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