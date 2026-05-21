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Issue 1958

Top Stories
SSA
SSAs glow in sunshine of demand, pushing spreads ever closer to Treasuries
U S Treasury Building Washington D C USA
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Canada has investors queuing for rare US dollar launch

GC1958 Deal cartoon Canada.jpg
Sarah Ainsworth, May 20, 2026
Supras and agencies
‘Reliable’ curve attracts ‘realistic’ book in KfW’s second 10 year
Addison Gong, May 21, 2026
Sovereigns
Iceland on pricing approach, surprise investors and frequent issuer plans
Sarah Ainsworth, May 21, 2026
Supras and agencies
EIB spotlights potential of euro FRNs with 'incredibly rare' ESTR trade
Addison Gong, May 19, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Canadian haven trade lifts Ontario to record $17bn book
Sarah Ainsworth, May 21, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

BNP Paribas Cardif and Aviva bring rare insurance tier two deals

Bratislava, Slovakia - April, 15, 2025 : The Sign of " BNP Paribas Cardif " on the building. BNP Paribas Cardif is an insurance division of the BNP P
Flynn Nicholls, May 19, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Barclays reopens FIG sterling market with blowout tier two transaction
Flynn Nicholls, May 21, 2026
FIG
US FIG market keeps humming as BDCs roar back to life
David Rothnie, May 21, 2026
Regulatory Capital
BPER Banca prices additional tier one in huge day for FIG issuance
Flynn Nicholls, May 19, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
Euro FIG new issue premiums grind towards pre-war tights in May
Flynn Nicholls, May 18, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Commonwealth Bank of Australia times euro covered well after busy week

CBA.png
Luke Jeffs, May 21, 2026
Covered Bonds
Bawag Bank prints first Austrian dollar covered bond
Luke Jeffs, May 21, 2026
Covered Bonds
CCDJ lands 5yr euro covered with small new issue concession
Luke Jeffs, May 20, 2026
Covered Bonds
Aareal Bank finds space on busy day for euro covered bond
Luke Jeffs, May 20, 2026
Covered Bonds
Caffil lands fourth covered bond in five months
Luke Jeffs, May 19, 2026
Securitization
ABS US

Investors question timeshare underwriting as ABS delinquencies rise

Marriott Kauai Kalapaki Beach Hawaii Nawilwili Bay
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 21, 2026
ABS US
Cloud Capital nears latest data center ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 21, 2026
RMBS Europe
Sponsor AB CarVal prices first UK BTL RMBS since Renters’ Rights Act
Tom Hall, May 21, 2026
ABS Europe
Apollo’s Beequip makes quick return to ABS market
Tom Hall, May 21, 2026
ABS US
FTAI to bring new flavor of aircraft ABS with $612m debut
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 19, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Investor discipline makes euro corporate bond issuers learn not to push it

Definition of word discipline in dictionary
Frank Jackman, May 22, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Merck and Ecolab lead M&A funding charge
David Rothnie, May 22, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Rheinmetall rearms euro bond curve
Frank Jackman, May 21, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
European utilities plug into euros with green deals
Diana Bui, May 20, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Lufthansa lifts €750m in first senior euro deal since 2024
Frank Jackman, May 19, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs Europe

Credit quality diverges, with CLOs getting better names, private credit the rest

People Standing on Rocky Shore
Thomas Hopkins, May 22, 2026
CLOs Europe
Redding Ridge prints new issue CLO in tightening market
Thomas Hopkins, May 21, 2026
CLOs Europe
Reset green shoots start to emerge as CLO spreads tighten
Thomas Hopkins, May 20, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Emlak Konut wins applause for sukuk debut

The housing of the central districts of Istanbul, as it seen from the Galata Tower, Turkey.
George Collard, May 21, 2026
Emerging Markets
Republic of Congo pounces on yield rally to replace expensive bond
George Collard, May 20, 2026
Emerging Markets
CEE banks offer well-digested feast of new bonds
George Collard, May 21, 2026
Emerging Markets
Morocco brings more euros after rating boost
George Collard, May 19, 2026
Emerging Markets
Dar Al Arkan offers some NIP for real estate reopener
George Collard, May 19, 2026
Equity
Market News

Trade bodies to FCA: leave trading alone but give us a great equities tape

UzNIF IPO LSE opening May 2026 from co for use Saida Mirziyoyeva Julia Hoggett.jpg
Jon Hay, May 22, 2026
Equity
Public Power Corp increases equity raise after strong demand
Jon Hay, May 20, 2026
Equity
ACS raises €1.8bn for capex from €2bn block trade
Jon Hay, May 18, 2026
People and Markets
GC View

Conditions are right to make development finance boom

Dadar West St Mkt Mumbai from Alamy 20May26 1000x666
Jon Hay, May 20, 2026
GC View
Regulators are wise to tread carefully, but CLO ETFs deserve exploration
Thomas Hopkins, May 19, 2026
People News
Bortolotti joins covered bond powerhouse Natixis
Francesca Young, May 19, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Banks fight for Mittelstand supremacy

16 March 2026, Hesse, Frankfurt/Main: A logo is displayed on the facade of a Commerzbank branch. The major Italian bank Unicredit wants to buy Commerzbank. It is submitting an official takeover bid for the DAX-listed group, as Unicredit announced in Milan
David Rothnie, May 21, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

I’ll do anything but public speaking

confF9BTD8.jpg
Craig Coben, May 18, 2026