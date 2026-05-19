EIB spotlights potential of euro FRNs with 'incredibly rare' ESTR trade
◆ First such trade from EIB for nearly 5.5 years ◆ Record size and book prove ESTR's appeal ◆ Pioneer deal could kickstart more issuance, bankers hope
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