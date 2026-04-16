Issue 1953
Top Stories
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Advanzia plans on being a regular issuer through its master trust
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Growing pipeline and fiercer competition had threatened to shake the darling bonds of May
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Spreads on CLO liabilities stay wide, making resets for deals from multiple vintages unattractive
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Investors maintain orders as issuers push tight, although some limits are appearing
Leader
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An public sector issuer breaking a record with a deal this week became so common a claim it began to sound like, well, a broken record. But questions remain about how robust demand really is
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Feuds over Monte dei Paschi and Generali will run and run
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets