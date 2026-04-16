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Issue 1953

Top Stories
SSA
SSA orderbooks bulge like it's January but sensitivity and ‘insecurity’ remain
GC1953 Deal Cartoon UK Italy France.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Record green OAT as France wraps up 2026 syndications

The Arc de Triomphe is illuminated with the colors of the French national flag and by fireworks set off by French soccer fans celebrating France's World Cup victory over Croatia, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. The inscr
Addison Gong, April 14, 2026
Sovereigns
Record 10 year syndication showcases ‘strength and depth’ of Gilt market
Addison Gong, April 16, 2026
Sovereigns
'Non-stop’ investor interest fuels another record book for Italy
Addison Gong, April 15, 2026
Supras and agencies
EIB dollar deal breaks records
Sarah Ainsworth, April 14, 2026
Supras and agencies
AIIB's 'trade of the day' breaks dollar spread record
Sarah Ainsworth, April 15, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

US banks plunder dollar market as Yankees pick their spots

Wall Street Bull in Downtown Manhattan, NYC
David Rothnie, April 16, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Rabobank seizes better market to price tightest ever euro AT1
Atanas Dinov, April 14, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Investors pile in as FIG tier two returns after war hiatus
Atanas Dinov, April 15, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Goldman Sachs delivers rare dual currency subordinated deal
Atanas Dinov, April 15, 2026
Senior Debt
RBC finds favourable funding in rebounding sterling market
Atanas Dinov, April 16, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered market to offer ‘healthy’ welcome to minnows as big issuers enter blackouts

Blackout.png
Luke Jeffs, April 16, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered bonds play second fiddle to seniors as market slows
Luke Jeffs, April 16, 2026
Covered Bonds
Van Lanschot Kempen places first covered bond for three years
Luke Jeffs, April 15, 2026
Covered Bonds
Banco BPI lands covered with small NIP as focus shifts to seniors
Luke Jeffs, April 15, 2026
Covered Bonds
Nationwide lands first dollar covered bond since November 2023
Luke Jeffs, April 14, 2026
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Cerberus expands UK mortgage presence with Lendco acquisition

Die EXPO REAL ist die grosste internationale Fachmesse fur Immobilien und Investitionen in Europa. Sie wird seit 1998 jahrlich Anfang Oktober auf dem Gelande der Munchner Messe von der Messe Munchen GmbH veranstaltet. Foto: Cerberus Capital Management ***
Tom Hall, April 16, 2026
RMBS
Blackstone returns to US RMBS after four years away with non-QM sale
Pooja Sarkar, April 15, 2026
CLOs Europe
Bain deploys third CLO captive equity fund
Thomas Hopkins, April 16, 2026
ABS Europe
Multilease back with second euro-denominated Swiss auto ABS
Tom Hall, April 16, 2026
RMBS
A&D Mortgage cuts Florida exposure in its non-QM deals
Pooja Sarkar, April 15, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Hybrid

Redeia shows hybrid market strength with debut EuGB deal

Facade of the headquarters of Red Electrica Corporacion, on March 29, 2023, in Madrid (Spain). Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A., whose trade name is Redeia, is a Spanish multinational business group that operates in the international electricity market as
Frank Jackman, April 15, 2026
Corporate Bonds
EDF lights up dollar market with $2.75bn out to 40 years
David Rothnie, April 16, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Louis Dreyfus hauls in jumbo demand for €500m trade
Diana Bui, April 15, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Investors park cash in 'defensive' corporate duo
Diana Bui, April 16, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Real estate companies garner strong support in euros
Diana Bui, April 14, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs Europe

Signal refis slice of Harmonic CLO II capital stack

Woman chopping onions to make chutney.
Thomas Hopkins, April 15, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Barry Callebaut inks debut SLL
Frank Jackman, April 16, 2026
CLOs Europe
Oaktree prints first new issue euro CLO this year
Thomas Hopkins, April 14, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA issuance returns to record levels even without Gulf restart

Spectacular aerial view of Istanbul showcasing the vibrant Taksim Square, the Bosphorus strait, and the historic Dolmabahce Palace. A breathtaking mix
George Collard, April 16, 2026
Emerging Markets
League tables under scrutiny as GCC private placement spree continues
Francesca Young, April 15, 2026
Emerging Markets
Turkey pays at most 10bp NIP
Francesca Young, April 16, 2026
Emerging Markets
Banca Transilvania sets CEE FIG record
George Collard, April 15, 2026
Emerging Markets
OCP slims hybrid premiums to senior curve
George Collard, April 15, 2026
Equity
Equity

UzNIF and Belron IPOs progress, Aixtron CB flies

Belron Carglass in Belgium from Alamy 16Apr26 575x375
Jon Hay, April 16, 2026