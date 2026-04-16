Investors park cash in 'defensive' corporate duo
◆ Sydney Airport and Indigo print single tranche euro deals ◆ Each deal pulled in peak books of more than €4bn ◆ Tight pricing shows investors still favour defensive credits
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