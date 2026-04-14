Nationwide lands first dollar covered bond since November 2023

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Covered Bonds

Nationwide lands first dollar covered bond since November 2023

Luke Jeffs
April 14, 2026 06:09 pm
Nationwide Building Society.png

◆ UK lender's sixth public dollar covered bond of 2026 ◆ Issuer has placed dollar, sterling and euro covereds this year ◆ Deal size fixed at $1.5bn from $1.95bn order book

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NationwideWeekly CoversCovered BondsBarclaysBMO Capital MarketsNomuraRBC Capital MarketsTD Securities
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