Nationwide lands first dollar covered bond since November 2023
◆ UK lender's sixth public dollar covered bond of 2026 ◆ Issuer has placed dollar, sterling and euro covereds this year ◆ Deal size fixed at $1.5bn from $1.95bn order book
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