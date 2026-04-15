Banco BPI lands covered with small NIP as focus shifts to seniors

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Covered Bonds

Banco BPI lands covered with small NIP as focus shifts to seniors

Luke Jeffs
April 15, 2026 05:22 pm
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◆ Portuguese bank has issued one covered each year since 2023 ◆ Banker on the deal said bonds offered small new issue premium ◆ Strong recent covered supply may have affected demand, another banker said

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Topics

Banco BPIWeekly CoversCovered BondsDZ BankCommerzbankErste Group BankNordLB
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Luke Jeffs
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