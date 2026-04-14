Rabobank seizes better market to price tightest ever euro AT1
◆ Dutch lender breaks Nykredit's s all-time low reset spread before the Iran war ◆ AT1 is 'rare gem' amid Rabo's capital reduction ◆ Significant market improvement sees BNPP stretching to dollar NC10 AT1
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