Record green OAT as France wraps up 2026 syndications

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Record green OAT as France wraps up 2026 syndications

Addison Gong
April 14, 2026 06:18 pm

◆ Biggest and most popular green OAT ever ◆ Third and final syndication came earlier than in previous years ◆ Leading position in green bonds and EGB market affirmed

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SovereignsSSAFranceFrench SovereignGreen and Social BondsWeekly Covers
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Addison Gong
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