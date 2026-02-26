Issue 1946

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Abu Dhabi bows out of EM with another record breaker
Supras and agencies

EIB demonstrates ‘leadership’ with second EuGB

Addison Gong, February 24, 2026
Supras and agencies
Bpifrance's EuGB debut appeals to green investors with high standards
Addison Gong, February 26, 2026
Supras and agencies
AfDB's Werner on accelerating dollar funding, high central bank bid and structured note demand
Sarah Ainsworth, February 26, 2026
Supras and agencies
Prudent frontloading keeps EFSF in 'comfortable position' with 2026 funding
Addison Gong, February 25, 2026
Supras and agencies
NIB on sterling reopener, swapping back to euros and callable demand
Sarah Ainsworth, February 25, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

Danske Bank prices tightest 12NC7 tier two since 2021

Flynn Nicholls, February 24, 2026
Senior Debt
Commerzbank dual trancher adds to heavy long-dated SNP supply
Flynn Nicholls, February 24, 2026
Senior Debt
Mitsui Sumitomo makes €1.4bn euro debut with rare insurance senior
Flynn Nicholls, February 26, 2026
Covered Bonds

Crédit Mutuel Home Loan 'goes large' with euro dual tranche covered

Luke Jeffs, February 26, 2026
Covered Bonds
National Australia Bank lands 'steady' €1bn covered bond
Luke Jeffs, February 25, 2026
Covered Bonds
Korea Housing Finance Corp lands record covered bond
Luke Jeffs, February 24, 2026
Covered Bonds
Iccrea sells first covered bond for nearly a year at small premium
Luke Jeffs, February 23, 2026
Covered Bonds
LBBW seeks secondary performance with new public sector covered
Luke Jeffs, February 23, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Investors warm to dual currencies as private credit CLOs accelerate

Thomas Hopkins, February 26, 2026
RMBS Europe
Insurers join risk sharing wave with equity release securitizations
George Smith, February 26, 2026
RMBS
Blackstone to come back to US RMBS markets after four years
Pooja Sarkar, February 25, 2026
RMBS Europe
Lloyds breaks into mid-40s with Dutch prime RMBS
Tom Hall, February 25, 2026
CLOs Europe
Bridgepoint prices first new issue euro CLO this year
Thomas Hopkins, February 26, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Engie eyes debt, equity to finance UK Power Networks buy

Frank Jackman, February 26, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
NTT takes size with multi-currency bond array
Frank Jackman, February 25, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Carrefour checks out tight euro SLB
Frank Jackman, February 26, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Mitsubishi Corp and Endeavour Energy seal debut euro bonds
Frank Jackman, February 24, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Vodafone calls into euro bond market with triple trancher
Frank Jackman, February 25, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Green and Social Bonds and Loans

Eurogrid breaks new ground with €5bn green RCF

Jon Hay, February 24, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Axpo seals €150m Schuldschein despite falling debt needs
Jennifer Law, February 26, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Trafigura strikes third German-guaranteed loan for critical metals
Jon Hay, February 23, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Nordics, Spain and Portugal eyed for data centres as FlapD becomes saturated
Jennifer Law, February 25, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Romania brings dollar and euro bonds after spreads tighten

George Collard, February 25, 2026
Emerging Markets
TPAO debut draws 'tremendous' interest
George Collard, February 25, 2026
Emerging Markets
Omniyat prints tight $600m sukuk
George Collard, February 26, 2026
Emerging Markets
Paraguay prints biggest offshore guarani bond
George Collard, February 25, 2026
Emerging Markets
Orders for CBQ AT1 hit $1.5bn
George Collard, February 24, 2026
Equity
Equity

Swiss Prime Site launches Sfr350m zero coupon convertible green bond

Arthur Bautzer, February 26, 2026
Equity
Vinci issues €500m bond exchangeable into ADP shares
Arthur Bautzer, February 25, 2026
Equity
Blocks drought cracks with €600m of trades on Monday night
Arthur Bautzer, February 24, 2026
Equity
Uncertainty abounds as Trump responds to US Supreme Court ruling with 15% global tariff
Arthur Bautzer, February 23, 2026
People and Markets
Market News

Consolidated tape opponents may vie again for derivatives contract

Jon Hay, February 26, 2026
CLOs
CLO managers try to reassure investors after software sell-off
Tobias Burns, February 26, 2026
GC View
Who wins from the US-China trade war? The MTN market
GlobalCapital, February 24, 2026
People and Markets
NatWest adds to venture banking team
Jennifer Law, February 24, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Crédit Agricole spreads its root network across Europe

David Rothnie, February 26, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

I’m being frozen out of the capital markets

Craig Coben, February 23, 2026