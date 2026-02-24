Korea Housing Finance Corporation lands record covered bond

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
Covered Bonds

Korea Housing Finance Corporation lands record covered bond

Luke Jeffs
February 24, 2026 05:20 pm

◆ Issuer's largest covered deal at its tightest spread ◆ Banker said Korean lender is ‘well-liked’ by investors ◆ Pricing seen at fair value despite 'scarce liquidity' in secondary curve

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Covered BondsWeekly CoversKFHCCrédit AgricoleINGSociété Générale
LJ
Luke Jeffs
Gift this article