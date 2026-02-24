Korea Housing Finance Corporation lands record covered bond
◆ Issuer's largest covered deal at its tightest spread ◆ Banker said Korean lender is ‘well-liked’ by investors ◆ Pricing seen at fair value despite 'scarce liquidity' in secondary curve
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts