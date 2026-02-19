Issue 1945
Top Stories
-
Questions hang over the future of software as a service firms
-
Major sectors in leveraged loans are trading down, making shrewd credit selection vital
-
Issuance net of buy-backs is not that high, and there is no sign of any indigestion
-
PRA and FCA go much further than EU in loosening rules
Leader
-
When the stakes are high, a small change in odds merits a big reaction
-
Liberated issuers will still have to follow European regulations if they want to sell in EU
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian