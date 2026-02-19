Issue 1945

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Top Stories
Regulatory Capital
Loyal buyers shun AT1s as tightness makes them queasy
Olly Copplestone cartoon for GC Nykredit AT1 19Feb26.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSAs prep for hectic week amid secondary saturation

Business people standing in queue in lobby
Sarah Ainsworth, February 19, 2026
Sovereigns
Pot system, retention or economics: working with co-leads in EGB syndications
Addison Gong, February 16, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Madrid on its record euro trade and future EuGB plans
Sarah Ainsworth, February 19, 2026
Supras and agencies
MuniFin on breaking records, investor appetite and structured opportunities
Sarah Ainsworth, February 19, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Lower Saxony achieves €1bn target
Sarah Ainsworth, February 18, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

Barclays opens 2026 dollar account with $4bn senior Yankee

New York, NY, USA - August 17, 2022: Barclays sign on its office building in New York, NY, USA on August 17, 2022.
David Rothnie, February 19, 2026
Senior Debt
BPCE bumps return above 4% to lure buyers into SNP duration
Flynn Nicholls, February 19, 2026
Senior Debt
NatWest plays for duration with long-dated holding company senior
Flynn Nicholls, February 18, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Nykredit breaks all-time euro AT1 record
Atanas Dinov, February 17, 2026
Senior Debt
KBC opens week with short dated opco floater
Flynn Nicholls, February 16, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Arion Bank welcomes 'great result' from first covered since 2021

Rekjavik.png
Luke Jeffs, February 17, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
SR-Boligkreditt attracts record order book for green covered as market ‘rebounds’
Luke Jeffs, February 18, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
ASB Bank lands first covered in a year just wide of fair value
Luke Jeffs, February 18, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Santander offers 'good premium' to other covered geographies
Luke Jeffs, February 16, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Banco BPM taps ‘solid market’ to land first covered for a year
Luke Jeffs, February 18, 2026
Securitization
GC View

Ledn's Bitcoin ABS is no wild crypto punt

Gold coloured Bitcoins. the cryptocurrency which has made spectacular gains in 2017, then 2018 bitcoin price crash.
Chadwick Van Estrop , February 19, 2026
ABS Europe
Hyundai prices its tightest deal for Pony shelf
Tom Hall, February 18, 2026
Securitization
First Bitcoin securitization priced, at or inside IPTs
Chadwick Van Estrop , February 18, 2026
RMBS
Moody's seeks comments on new US RMBS methodology
Pooja Sarkar, February 18, 2026
RMBS Europe
Lloyds adds euro deal to pipeline with Dutch prime RMBS
Tom Hall, February 19, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Euro IG corporate bond NIPs climb as books thin

Ice climbing at Ice Park, Box Canyon, climbing capital of America, Ouray, Colorado, USA, North America
Frank Jackman, February 19, 2026
Hybrid
NextEra and TotalEnergies grind €3.25bn tight over seniors
Frank Jackman, February 19, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Amgen raises $4bn across four tranches as Amazon lurks
David Rothnie, February 19, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Sage seals strong euro bond despite tech equity weakness
Frank Jackman, February 18, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Verizon rings up euro and sterling demand with dual hybrids
Diana Bui, February 18, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs Europe

KKR prices first CLO this year amid flood of new issue deals

Floodgates of Reservoir Doctor Maia Filho formed by the River Jacui. Image shot 10/2014. Exact date unknown.
Thomas Hopkins, February 19, 2026
GC View
Captive equity funds are wrapping CLO managers in cotton wool
Thomas Hopkins, February 17, 2026
CLOs Europe
Park Square Capital aims to price first CLO this summer
Thomas Hopkins, February 18, 2026
CLOs Europe
Permira partially refinances Providus CLO VII
Thomas Hopkins, February 16, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Democratic Republic of Congo eyes mid-March for Eurobond debut

Color satellite image of Democratic Republic of Congo, with mask.
George Collard, February 19, 2026
Emerging Markets
Kenya kicks off dual dollar bond print after Ivory Coast 15 year paper
George Collard, February 19, 2026
Emerging Markets
Panama wins praise after ending two year market absence
George Collard, February 18, 2026
Emerging Markets
Croatia rides big bid for eurozone CEE
George Collard, February 17, 2026
Emerging Markets
Slovenia draws another healthy book with tap
George Collard, February 16, 2026
Equity
Equity

Raiffeisen Holding NÖ-Wien sells Strabag block as Fincantieri falls

strabag-alamy-190226.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, February 19, 2026
Equity
Fincantieri launches equity raise of up to €500m
Arthur Bautzer, February 18, 2026
Equity
Sirius Real Estate raises equity to fund acquisitions
Arthur Bautzer, February 17, 2026
Equity
Gabler Group plans to list in Frankfurt
Arthur Bautzer, February 16, 2026
People and Markets
Responsible Investment

Erlandsson to leave Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute, return to AP4

Leigh-Bell, Justine and Erlandsson, Ulf (AFII) from co for use 2.26 crop 1000x700.jpg
Jon Hay, February 17, 2026
People News
Arab Bank to build DCM business from scratch, makes first hires
Jon Hay, February 13, 2026
People News
HSBC hires from Saudi Arabia’s PIF
Francesca Young, February 16, 2026
People News
OP Corporate Bank changes DCM head
Jon Hay, February 18, 2026
Regulation
FCA favours guidance over prescription in bold securitization regs rewrite
George Smith, February 17, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Santander looks to scale up global investment bank

Santander Bank London - Offices of Santander Bank Santander House on Triton Square in Central London
David Rothnie, February 19, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Missing mandates need not be so miserable

ben_earl_3DPFH5M.jpg
Craig Coben, February 16, 2026