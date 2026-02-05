Issue 1943
Top Stories
Favourable market conditions have made raising debt like 'fishing with dynamite' for bank issuers. But concerns are mounting about volatility ahead
Bond specialists sceptical that auctions can yield better results than bookbuilding
Borrowers take advantage of robust CLO demand to tighten leveraged loan pricing
Leader
With billions of funding to be done, it will serve hyperscalers well to be less ambiguous
Bye-bye euro curve steepeners, there's a new consensus trade in town
