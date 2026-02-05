© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1943

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
Oracle dollar deal offers vision of the future for AI capex funding
The Oracle stunt biplane climbs into the skies at the 2010 Chicago Air and Water Show.
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Round two: SSAs safe zone status supports demand

Round two.png
Sarah Ainsworth, February 05, 2026
Sovereigns
Italy bags largest, most popular 15 year BTP
Addison Gong, February 03, 2026
Sovereigns
Belgium brings 'trail-blazing' 30 year OLO
Addison Gong, February 04, 2026
Supras and agencies
KfW's Graupner and Wabbels on hitting €100bn green landmark
Sarah Ainsworth, February 05, 2026
Supras and agencies
ESM's Dumolard on increased euro deal and safe haven status
Sarah Ainsworth, February 05, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

'It's carnage': National Bank of Greece pulls huge order book for debut AT1

Exterior of famous global and financial service company National Bank of Greece in Athens
Flynn Nicholls, February 05, 2026
Regulatory Capital
ING taps high-beta demand with dollar AT1
Flynn Nicholls, February 03, 2026
Senior Debt
SEB expands tight Nordic senior funding spree to non-preferred layer
Atanas Dinov, February 03, 2026
Senior Debt
Alpha Bank and Ibercaja senior bonds soak in demand
Atanas Dinov, February 03, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
Euro FIG new issue premiums contract in January start
Flynn Nicholls, February 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Participants bullish on sterling covered bonds after steady start to 2026

Mo.png
Luke Jeffs, February 05, 2026
Covered Bonds
Sub-benchmark covereds thrive amid big lender blackouts
Luke Jeffs, February 05, 2026
Covered Bonds
Aareal Bank picks fixed sterling format for second covered of 2026
Luke Jeffs, February 04, 2026
Covered Bonds
OTP six year note highlights demand for high beta covered bonds
February 04, 2026
Covered Bonds
Sumitomo Mitsui lands Japan's first covered bond of 2026
Luke Jeffs, February 04, 2026
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Citi and Domivest raise hopes of Dutch buy-to-let RMBS revival

Blooming colorful tulips flowerbed at the public flower garden with windmill. Lisse, Holland, Netherlands.
Tom Hall, February 05, 2026
Securitization
First Bitcoin loan securitization reaches US ABS market
Chadwick Van Estrop , February 05, 2026
ABS Europe
Yondr debut builds European data centre ABS momentum
Tom Hall, February 05, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

NextEra powers up euro senior curve with €1.3bn dual trancher

Houston, Texas, USA - February 27, 2022: NextEra Energy sign is seen at its office building in Houston, Texas, USA.
Diana Bui, February 03, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Volvo pushes out euro curve with €500m seven year bond
Diana Bui, February 05, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
PepsiCo keeps Reverse Yankee fizz flowing with €2.5bn euro sweep
Diana Bui, February 04, 2026
Hybrid
EnBW shoots through fair value with green hybrid
Frank Jackman, February 03, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
KPN and Grenke fuel euro supply with €500m prints
Diana Bui, February 04, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Healthcare M&A expected to rise as Galaxy Group secures £400m of loans

mental health hospital from alamy .jpg
Jennifer Law, February 05, 2026
Syndicated Loans
SLLs down but not out in January loan market
Jennifer Law, February 04, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Tepid January IG lending volume puts some bankers on edge
Jennifer Law, February 03, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

'Get your skates on' to issue in EM as inflows build

Iguazu Falls, Argentina
George Collard, February 05, 2026
Emerging Markets
Turkey chooses euros for second outing of 2026
George Collard, February 03, 2026
Emerging Markets
Comparability woe resurfaces as Ethiopia bondholders mull legal action
George Collard, February 03, 2026
Emerging Markets
Investors swarm over Black Sea Trade and Development Bank's market return
George Collard, February 05, 2026
Emerging Markets
Sonangol 'happy' with private placement pricing, considers public bonds
George Collard, February 02, 2026
Equity
Equity

Tungsten West equity raise forms latest metals ECM deal

ferberite-alamy-050226.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, February 05, 2026
Equity
Second Atalaya Mining block trade in a fortnight as Trafigura sells
Arthur Bautzer, February 04, 2026
Equity
Nordex block adds to energy sector ECM activity
Arthur Bautzer, February 02, 2026
People and Markets
SSA

Canada to lead first wave of countries in creating defence bank

Ottawa, Canada. 28th Jan, 2026. Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Credit: The Canadian Press/Alamy Live News
Ralph Sinclair, January 31, 2026
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Glenhawk founder sets sights on funding gap for small non-bank lenders
George Smith, February 05, 2026
People and Markets
US and European banks kick off new year with promotions
Francesca Young, February 05, 2026
People and Markets
January People Moves: Lamarque, Croasdell, Basterfield, Baker
Arthur Bautzer, February 04, 2026
Supras and agencies
Third Canadian bank throws weight behind DSR Bank initiative
Ralph Sinclair, February 03, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Goldman sets pace in space race for private capital dominance

A Falcon 9 ascends to space behind a grounded boat on the Banana River in Florida in July 2024.
David Rothnie, February 05, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Travelling on business, destination: nowhere

hotel-AdobeStock_421015349.jpg
Craig Coben, February 02, 2026