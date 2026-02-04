OTP six year note highlights demand for high beta covered bonds
◆ OTP Mortgage Bank order book outstrips previous demand ◆ Tightening in line with recent performance, says banker ◆ OTP becoming 'more established' as covered issuer
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts