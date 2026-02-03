SEB expands tight Nordic senior funding spree to non-preferred layer

FIG
Senior Debt

SEB expands tight Nordic senior funding spree to non-preferred layer

Atanas Dinov
February 03, 2026 06:01 pm

◆ Deal sets new multi-year tight spread for a senior non-preferred euro bond ◆ Sale follows Nordea Bank's seven year senior preferred from last week ◆ Both issuers offer some new issue concession to compensate for low spreads

Topics

Senior DebtFIGEuroSEBWeekly Covers
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
