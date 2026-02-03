SEB expands tight Nordic senior funding spree to non-preferred layer
◆ Deal sets new multi-year tight spread for a senior non-preferred euro bond ◆ Sale follows Nordea Bank's seven year senior preferred from last week ◆ Both issuers offer some new issue concession to compensate for low spreads
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts