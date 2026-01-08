© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1939

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
CEEMEA issuers take what they can, while they can in rapid start to year's funding
A miniature Goldilocks and the Three Bears set on display at the Miniatura - Dolls' House and Miniatures show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Italy, Portugal smash records with first 2026 syndicated showings

Riomaggiore, Riviera de Levanto, Cinque Terre, Liguria, Italy
Addison Gong, January 08, 2026
Sovereigns
Belgium snatches up €8bn in first EGB syndication of 2026
Addison Gong, January 07, 2026
Supras and agencies
KfW, EIB serve up 10 year double portion
Addison Gong, January 07, 2026
Supras and agencies
EIB, ADB kick-start dollar SSA issuance for 2026 in style
Addison Gong, January 06, 2026
SSA
De-dollarisation talk 'shut down' as SSAs price without premium
Sarah Ainsworth, January 07, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

Deutsche Bank offers 'landmark' euro tier two as investors seek duration in capital

Deutsche Bank logo on the window of a branch in Munich
Atanas Dinov, January 08, 2026
Regulatory Capital
BPCE pulls in huge demand for tightly priced social tier two
Atanas Dinov, January 07, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Generali and Groupama bring capital deals to reopened euro market
Flynn Nicholls, January 07, 2026
Senior Debt
UniCredit, NatWest launch senior preferred trades in big week for euro FIG
Flynn Nicholls, January 08, 2026
Senior Debt
Nationwide and Danske Bank go head to head in sterling
Flynn Nicholls, January 06, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

BPCE builds 'biggest covered order book since financial crisis'

P9C8DA.png
Luke Jeffs, January 08, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Commerzbank places euro covered dual trancher at fair value
Luke Jeffs, January 08, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Euro covered bonds a '10 out of 10 market' after huge issuance
Luke Jeffs, January 07, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nationwide plunges into sterling covered market with tight double trancher
Luke Jeffs, January 07, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CIBC sells Sfr325m covered bond at small NIP
Luke Jeffs, January 06, 2026
Securitization
RMBS

Non-QM leads US RMBS issuance with over $2bn hitting market

Nonqmweekly_alamy_8Jan26.jpg
Pooja Sarkar, January 08, 2026
RMBS Europe
Early issuance expected for UK prime RMBS
Tom Hall, January 08, 2026
ABS US
US auto ABS issuers race to market as loan risk rises
George Smith, January 08, 2026
CLOs Europe
European CLO resets to slow unless spreads tighten
Thomas Hopkins, January 08, 2026
CLOs US
Barings' debut infrastructure CLO prices
Thomas Hopkins, January 08, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Air France KLM lands €650m trade flat to fair value

Airbus A 319 of the airline Air France approaching Geneva airport, Geneva, Switzerland
Diana Bui, January 08, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Utilities charge into euro corporate bond market
Frank Jackman, January 08, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Investors keen to park cash in RCI six year euro deal
Frank Jackman, January 07, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
High-rated French corporate trio tests euro front end
Diana Bui, January 08, 2026
GC View
Go early, go hard — you never know what's lurking round the corner
Frank Jackman, January 06, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

European private credit expected to have another standout year

The European Parliament building in the centre of Brussels Belgium. Image shot 12/2008. Exact date unknown.
Jennifer Law, January 08, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Nuclear power funding to help drive Romanian loan markets in '26
Jennifer Law, January 05, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Corporates across DACH region seek acquisition financing as inflation eases
Jennifer Law, January 06, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Shipping, insurance and project finance deals lead pipeline for western European banks
Jennifer Law, January 07, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Saudi Arabia draws applause for jumbo January opener

Aerial drone view of King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, showing modern skyscrapers and futuristic architecture.
George Collard, January 06, 2026
Emerging Markets
Israel starts pricing on new issue close to pre-war levels
George Collard, January 06, 2026
Emerging Markets
Book for Poland's first trade of 2026 passes €9bn
George Collard, January 08, 2026
Emerging Markets
Gulf banks find big demand as FAB achieves another spread record
George Collard, January 07, 2026
Equity
Equity

MTU Aero Engines, Sasa Polyester issue convertibles

mtuaero-alamy-081026.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, January 08, 2026
Equity
Snam issues €500m green bond exchangeable into Italgas
Arthur Bautzer, January 07, 2026
Equity
ECM unfazed by Greenland tensions as mandates pour in
Arthur Bautzer, January 06, 2026
Equity
The year in charts: Modest ECM revival amid long term decline
Jon Hay, January 02, 2026
People and Markets
People and Markets

Regulatory agenda will keep markets busy in 2026

fca-alamy-080126.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, January 08, 2026
Market News
Bondslaught: issuers pump record volumes into market
Ralph Sinclair, January 08, 2026
People and Markets
Long serving DCM MD quits Nomura
Francesca Young, January 08, 2026
Market News
MUFG to create ‘universal bank’ in EU
Jon Hay, January 08, 2026
People and Markets
December People Moves: Bond syndicate chiefs change
Arthur Bautzer, January 06, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Structured equity, banks’ secret weapon, poised for boom

UniCredit and Commerzbank from Alamy 8Jan26.jpg
David Rothnie, January 08, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Why January mandates are worth more than the fees

race2RBFJJ0.jpg
Craig Coben, January 05, 2026