Issue 1939
Top Stories
-
'Records broken left, right and centre' as redemption money and pent-up demand flood new issues market
-
Three tranche deals are increasingly common for issuers wanting size and duration
-
Avoiding unsecured euro issuance, French banks have concentrated funding in dollars and covered bonds as they eye record start
-
Largest Israeli bank sees itself as a pioneer in its domestic bond market
Leader
-
It will take years and huge amounts of money to get Venezuela in a state to restructure its debt
-
Solutions exist but political will is necessary
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian