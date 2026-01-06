EIB, ADB kick-start dollar SSA issuance for 2026 in style

SSA
Supras and agencies

EIB, ADB kick-start dollar SSA issuance for 2026 in style

Addison Gong
January 06, 2026 05:27 pm

◆ EIB sells customary five year into record demand ◆ ADB brings ‘terrific’ and ‘incredibly strong’ 10 year ◆ More 10 year deals to come still with spread and yield both attractive



SSAEIBSupras and agenciesUS dollarEuropeAsian Development Bank ADBJapanWeekly Covers
AG
Addison Gong
SSA editor GlobalCapital
