Deutsche Bank offers 'landmark' euro tier two as investors seek duration in capital

FIG
Regulatory Capital

Atanas Dinov
January 08, 2026 07:38 pm

◆ Deutsche Bank offers longest bank euro tier two since 2020 ◆ Crédit Agricole Assurances refis two tier two stack two years early ◆ SocGen goes for 10 year AT1 stretch

Topics

Regulatory CapitalFIGEuroUS dollarCrédit AgricoleDeutsche BankSociété GénéraleWeekly Covers
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
