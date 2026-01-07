BPCE pulls in huge demand for tightly priced social tier two
◆ Deal is heard more than 12.5 times subscribed despite slim, if any, concession ◆ Investors 'scrambling to get more risk' ◆ New trade precedes 10 year covered bond and follows $3.3bn triple-tranche Yankee
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts