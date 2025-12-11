Issue 1937

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Top Stories
FIG
ECB simplification proposal sows confusion as it questions bank capital stack
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Heavy January predicted from SSA issuers but scant premiums required

Flynn Nicholls, December 11, 2025
Sovereigns
Italy to ‘rebalance’ and ‘fine tune’ 2026 issuance with BTP volumes set for stability
Addison Gong, December 10, 2025
Supras and agencies
KfW in 2026: more bonds, more green, more DLT
Addison Gong, December 09, 2025
Supras and agencies
EBRD increases sterling floater after drawing big demand
Sarah Ainsworth, December 09, 2025
Supras and agencies
FMO to tackle bigger 2026 programme, window selection 'really crucial'
Addison Gong, December 10, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

Goldman Sachs finds 'good opportunity' for December euro splash

Atanas Dinov, December 11, 2025
FIG
BNP Paribas jumps dollar queue as US FIG supply nears record
David Rothnie, December 11, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Ageas Insurance prices euro RT1 after BNP Paribas deal announced
Flynn Nicholls, December 09, 2025
FIG
National Bank of Canada opens week with short dated senior floater
Flynn Nicholls, December 08, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Pfandbrief industry forges ahead with digitising covered bonds

Luke Jeffs, December 11, 2025
Covered Bonds
French covered bonds to remain attractive in 2026 — NordLB
Luke Jeffs, December 11, 2025
Covered Bonds
Bankers warming to longer dated covereds in 2026
Luke Jeffs, December 10, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered bankers bullish about return of large issuers in 2026
Luke Jeffs, December 09, 2025
Covered Bonds
Natixis heads to top of GC covered bond league table
Luke Jeffs, December 08, 2025
Securitization
ABS US

Too big to ignore: US data center ABS in 2026 and beyond

Chadwick Van Estrop , December 11, 2025
RMBS Europe
Macdoch innovates on debut equity release RMBS
Tom Hall, December 10, 2025
ABS US
Pet Supplies Plus goes private, having wanted public deal
Chadwick Van Estrop , December 11, 2025
RMBS
Rithm Capital markets $494m non-QM deal
Pooja Sarkar, December 10, 2025
CLOs Europe
Elfa pushes changes to CLO docs to enhance reporting
George Smith, December 11, 2025
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Reverse Yankee wave risks crowding Europe's bond market in 2026

Diana Bui, December 11, 2025
GC View
Massive leverage: the stuff that (risky) dreams are made of
Frank Jackman, December 09, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Corporate issuers crowd into hot December window
Diana Bui, December 09, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Strong technicals, M&A and hyperscaler trades power US IG market to banner year
David Rothnie, December 11, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

GlobalCapital announces nominees for Syndicated Loan and Private Debt Awards

GlobalCapital, December 11, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Financing for data centres in Europe to evolve with stricter ESG criteria to reshape deals
Jennifer Law, December 11, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Zech Group Schuldschein deal comes to market for €75m
Jennifer Law, December 10, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Bankers reassess funding AI and data centres amid building race
Jennifer Law, December 08, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Mourad makes MD as Citi succeeds in Africa and ME sov market

Francesca Young, December 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
Sharjah sneaks in before year-end
Francesca Young, December 10, 2025
Emerging Markets
Gulf issuers position to attract short-term cash
Francesca Young, December 09, 2025
Equity
Equity

Blank cheque company Mayflower lists in London

Arthur Bautzer, December 05, 2025
Equity
BlackRock's GIP sells €1.7bn Naturgy block
Arthur Bautzer, December 11, 2025
Equity
Shareholders exit two German firms in overnight ABBs
Arthur Bautzer, December 09, 2025
Equity
Cirsa founder Manuel Lao Hernández exits Sacyr
Arthur Bautzer, December 10, 2025
Equity
Galderma shares rise after L'Oréal adds to stake
Arthur Bautzer, December 08, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

EC goes for 'Big Bang' centralisation of regulation

Arthur Bautzer, December 11, 2025
SSA People and Markets
Andrew Cross joins Saudi's National Development Fund
Addison Gong, December 09, 2025
People and Markets
Natixis moves Bitton to London in UK scale-up
Francesca Young, December 08, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Foreign banks barge in on French M&A party

David Rothnie, December 11, 2025
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Christmas: the chance to do investment banking differently

Craig Coben, December 08, 2025