GlobalCapital announces nominees for Syndicated Loan and Private Debt Awards

GlobalCapital presents the nominations for its Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2025.

The Awards, now in their 23rd year, are the only ones that recognise achievement in these markets based on the views of market participants.

The Awards are voted for in an online poll, conducted in October and November, and recognise performance between November 16, 2024 and November 12, 2025.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London early next year.

This is a brief version of the nominations. The complete version including full information on the deals and bank syndicates is available here.

Many thanks to everyone who shared their expertise and knowledge of the market by voting, and congratulations from GlobalCapital to all the nominees.

DEALS OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Deal of the Year

Ferrero International

€2.65bn-equivalent

September 2025 for acquisition of WK Kellogg

MasOrange

€10.95bn

May 2025 €6.25bn refinancing at MasOrange and €4.7bn infrastructure financing at PremiumFiber

Opella Healthcare Group

€6.2bn-equivalent

March 2025 for Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s €10bn buyout of 50% of Opella from Sanofi

Tennet Germany

€12bn

September 2025 after new investors took 46% stake

Leveraged Loan of the Year

Apleona

€2.35bn-equivalent

April 2025 for Bain Capital’s buyout of Apleona from PAI Partners

Essential Home

€2.5bn-equivalent

September 2025 for Advent International’s buyout of 70% of Reckitt Benckiser’s Essential Home business

Froneri

$3.7bn-equivalent

August 2025 for dividend recap

Opella Healthcare Group

€6.2bn-equivalent

March 2025 for Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s €10bn buyout of 50% of Opella from Sanofi

M&A Loan of the Year

Capgemini

$4.6bn-equivalent

July 2025 for $3.3bn acquisition of WNS and to refinance debt

Essential Home

€2.5bn-equivalent

September 2025 for Advent International’s buyout of 70% of Reckitt Benckiser’s Essential Home business

Ferrero International

€2.65bn-equivalent

September 2025 for acquisition of WK Kellogg

Merck KGaA

$3.8bn

May 2025 for acquisition of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Opella Healthcare Group

€6.2bn-equivalent

March 2025 for Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s €10bn buyout of 50% of Opella from Sanofi

Emerging Market Loan of the Year

Côte d’Ivoire

$1.3bn

April 2025 one year term loan

Gold Fields

$2.3bn

October 2025 bridge facility for A$3.7bn acquisition of Gold Road, JV partner in Gruyere gold mine, Australia

Slovenské Elektrárne

€3.58bn

December 2024 refinancing

Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

Cascade Infrastructure

£2.5bn

August 2025 for the Haweswater Aqueduct Resilience Programme

Data4 Services

€2.22bn

December 2024 to finance data centres

Sizewell C

£5bn green term loan backed by Bpifrance

November 2025 for construction of nuclear power plant in UK

Renewables Loan of the Year

East Anglia Three

£3.6bn

July 2025 for construction of 1.4GW windfarm off Suffolk coast

MFW Bałtyk II and III

€6.3bn-equivalent

May 2025 for the Bałtyk II and III offshore wind farms

Nextwind Windpark

€1.8bn

November 2025 to buy and repower ageing wind farms

REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

Czechoslovak Group

€1.545bn

November 2024 for acquisition of Kinetic Group and refinancing

Slovenské Elektrárne

€3.58bn

December 2024 refinancing

Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co (Masdar)

$1.1bn

August 2025 project financing for Al Sadawi Independent Power Producer 2GW solar plant with GD Power and Korea Electric Power

Jafurah Midstream Gas Co

$8.333bn

August 2025 for $11bn lease and leaseback acquisition by BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners of a 49% stake in Jafurah Midstream Gas Co from Saudi Aramco via Green Palm Bidco

Public Investment Fund (through Saudi United Investment Co)

$7bn murabaha facilities

March 2025 add-on to existing facility

Qatar National Bank

$1.5bn

September 2025 refinancing

African Deal of the Year

Afreximbank

$571m

August 2025 Samurai loan for refinancing

Côte d’Ivoire

$1.3bn

April 2025 one year term loan

Gold Fields

$2.3bn

October 2025 bridge facility for A$3.7bn acquisition of Gold Road, JV partner in Gruyere gold mine, Australia

Harmony Gold Mining

$1.25bn

June 2025 for acquisition of Mac Copper

Turkish Deal of the Year

Antalya Alanya Otoyolu İnşaat Yatırım ve İşletme

€1.7bn

October 2025 for construction of 121km Antalya-Alanya Highway project sponsored by Limak

Koç Holding

$600m

October 2025 term loan

Tüpraş

$500m

May 2025 sustainability-linked term loan

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi

$250m-equivalent

October 2025 term loans

German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

Siemens Energy Global

€9bn

June 2025 to refinance €11bn facility from March 2024

Tennet Germany

€12bn

September 2025 for new Tennet TSO GmbH after institutional investors took 46% stake

Varo Energy

$3.7bn

June 2025 borrowing base facility refinancing

Volkswagen

€12.5bn

March 2025 refinancing

UK and Irish Deal of the Year

BP

$8bn

January 2025

Froneri

$3.7bn-equivalent

August 2025 for dividend recap

Greencore

£825m

June 2025 for £1.05bn acquisition of Bakkavor

Rosebank Industries

$900m

July 2025 for acquisition of Electrical Components International

French Deal of the Year

Capgemini

$4.63bn-equivalent

July 2025 for $3.3bn acquisition of WNS and to refinance debt

Electricité de France

€6bn

November 2024 refinancing

Opella Healthcare Group

€6.2bn-equivalent

March 2025 for Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s €10bn buyout of 50% of Opella from Sanofi

Schneider Electric

€5.48bn

July 2025 for acquisition of Schneider Electric India

Italian Deal of the Year

Ferrero International

€2.65bn-equivalent

September 2025 for acquisition of WK Kellogg

MediaForEurope

€3.4bn

March 2025 for €2.6bn acquisition of ProSiebenSat1 Media and to refinance debt

Prada

€1.5bn

April 2025 for acquisition of Gianni Versace

Iberian Deal of the Year

Indra Sistemas

€700m

May 2025 for acquisition of Clue Technologies SL

MasOrange

€10.95bn

May 2025 €6.25bn refinancing at MasOrange and €4.7bn infrastructure financing at PremiumFiber

Urbaser

€1.9bn

June 2025 for dividend recap and to refinance €1.25bn facility from 2021

Benelux Deal of the Year

Essential Home

€2.5bn-equivalent

September 2025 for Advent International’s buyout of 70% of Reckitt Benckiser’s Essential Home business

Interparking

€1.63bn

July 2025 for acquisition of Saba

SBM Offshore

$1.1bn

April 2025

Nordic Deal of the Year

Aker BP

$3.225bn

October 2025 refinancing

Carlsberg Breweries

€2bn

December 2024 refinancing

Stockholm Exergi

Skr12.6bn (€1.15bn)

April 2025 for construction of a carbon capture and storage plant

Vår Energi

$2.75bn

May 2025 refinancing

BANK AWARD NOMINEES

Loan House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of M&A Loans

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of Mid-Cap Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Lloyds Bank

Natixis

Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

MUFG

SMBC

Société Générale

Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

Citigroup

Santander

Société Générale

Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Société Générale

Best Bank in Real Estate Finance

ING

Lloyds Bank

Natixis

Best Secondary Loans House

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan

Best Loan Agency House

Crédit Agricole

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

BANK REGIONAL AWARD NOMINEES

Best Arranger of Western European Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

ING

Raiffeisen Bank International

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Mizuho

Best Arranger of African Loans

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Nedbank

Rand Merchant Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

Bank of America

Emirates NBD

ING

Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank

UniCredit

Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

Barclays

HSBC

Lloyds

NatWest

Best Arranger of French Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Société Générale

Best Arranger of Italian Loans

Intesa Sanpaolo

Mediobanca

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

BBVA

CaixaBank

Santander

Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

ABN Amro

ING

Rabobank

Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

DNB Carnegie

Nordea

SEB

SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARD NOMINEES

Investment Grade Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

Nokia

€1.5bn

June 2025 sustainability-linked revolving credit facility for refinancing

RWE

€10bn

May 2025 three sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities to refinance facilities from 2019, 2022 and 2024

Solvay

€1.4bn

SeptEmber 2025 loans amended to include sustainability linkage to greenhouse gas emissions

Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year

No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

ING

Société Générale

PRIVATE DEBT DEAL AND ARRANGER AWARD NOMINEES

Direct Lending Deal of the Year

Adevinta

€6.5bn

May 2025 increase of existing €4.8bn loan from 2023 with cut in interest rate

Karo Healthcare

€1.485bn

April 2025 to support KKR’s buyout of Karo from EQT

US Private Placement of the Year

Koninklijke Vopak

$625m-equivalent

June 2025 five to 11 year notes to refinance debt

Terminal Investment Ltd

$2.5bn

June 2025 seven, 10, 12 and 15 year notes for expansion

Vantage Towers

€2bn

May 2025 senior secured notes to refinance debt

Schuldschein of the Year

Aperam

€400m

October 2025 three, five and seven year loans

Asklepios Kliniken

€600m

October 2025 social Schuldschein to refinance Schuldscheine maturing until 2027

Porsche Automobil Holding

€1.5bn

June 2025 to repay bank loans from 2022 for acquisition of Porsche AG shares and to refinance early a Schuldschein issued in 2023

International Schuldschein of the Year

Acciona

€410m

July 2025 three, five, seven and 10 year green loans

Aperam

€400m

October 2025 three, five and seven year loans

ArcelorMittal

€700m

June 2025 three tranches of three to five year floating rate loans

US Private Placement Agent of the Year

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

NatWest Markets

Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

BayernLB

Helaba

LBBW

UniCredit

Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

BayernLB

Commerzbank

Helaba

UniCredit

Best Schuldschein Law Firm

CMS

Noerr

White & Case

Best Law Firm for Private Debt

No shortlist, winner to be announced at Awards Dinner

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR AND PRIVATE LENDER AWARD NOMINEES

Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans

Apollo Global Management

HPS Investment Partners

ICG

KKR

Best Direct Lending Firm

Ares Management

Blackstone

HPS Investment Partners

Best Subordinated Debt Investor

Clearlake Credit

HPS Investment Partners

Best Distressed Loan Investor

HIG Capital

Strategic Value Partners

Triton

BEST ADVISERS, LAW FIRMS AND TECH PROVIDERS NOMINEES

Best Corporate Finance Adviser

EY

Rothschild & Co

Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

A&O Shearman

Dentons

Linklaters

White & Case

Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Syndications

Debtdomain

VC Trade

Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Agency and Back Office

Debtdomain

VC Trade