Ageas Insurance prices euro RT1 after BNP Paribas deal announced

FIG
Regulatory Capital

Flynn Nicholls
December 09, 2025 06:20 pm

◆ Insurer's €450m capital trade follows acquisition of Belgian subsidiary from BNP Paribas ◆ Books top €2.6bn ◆ BNP Paribas diversifies with dollar AT1

Flynn Nicholls
