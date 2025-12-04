Issue 1936
Top Stories
Post-Budget window lures sterling issuers while January pipeline swells for a busy start to 2026
Despite uncertainties even stringent European regulations are expected to be simplified amid global race to lighten the load on banks
Volumes led by Gulf issuers, but two more printed this week from elsewhere
Lower capital requirements ease pressure for SRT, but capital benefits will support supply
Leader
Fill the cracks before they break the private market's back
Christmas is near and all anyone in the SSA market can talk about is January. Is it really going to be that bad?
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian