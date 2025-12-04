© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1936

Top Stories
Regulation
Bank of England to stress test private credit for the first time
Bank of England, Threadneedle Street, London Exterior view
Leader
Public Sector
Sub-sovereigns

Aussie semi-governments ride diversification wave with more euro deals in 2026

man surfing at Phoques beach, on King Island, in Australia
Addison Gong, December 04, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Queensland Treasury Corp eyes second euro deal in 2026
Addison Gong, December 04, 2025
Supras and agencies
AFD to keep focus on benchmark and sustainability strategy in 2026
Addison Gong, December 03, 2025
Supras and agencies
NRW.Bank to stick to tried-and-tested strategy for 2026 funding
Addison Gong, December 02, 2025
SSA
‘Higher than usual’ uncertainty over EU 2026 volumes as banks weigh in
Addison Gong, December 01, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Deutsche leads US pre-funding splurge

entrance facade to Deutsche Bank Center at 1 Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York, named in 2021 due to the bank's majority lease on office space
David Rothnie, December 04, 2025
Senior Debt
ABN Amro first to issue EuGB-compliant sterling bond
Flynn Nicholls, December 02, 2025
Senior Debt
CaixaBank diversifies into sterling to close out 2025
Flynn Nicholls, December 04, 2025
Senior Debt
BFCM extends French bank senior pre-funding
Atanas Dinov, December 03, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Charging into year end: FIG issuance rises in November
Flynn Nicholls, December 03, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Covered bonds face wave of redemptions in 2026

Traffic Jam
Luke Jeffs, December 04, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CCDJ leaves it late with second Swissie covered of 2025
Luke Jeffs, December 03, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered issuance to grow about 10% in 2026, says Crédit Agricole
Luke Jeffs, December 02, 2025
Covered Bonds
Polish regulator outlines proposals to support covered bonds
Luke Jeffs, December 04, 2025
Covered Bonds
United Overseas Bank places second covered bond in a week
Luke Jeffs, December 01, 2025
Securitization
Securitization

Subdued appetite for lender M&A despite hot asset market

Definition of word paradox in dictionary
George Smith, December 04, 2025
Securitization
Vital Care aims for medical infusion-linked WBS first
Chadwick Van Estrop , December 04, 2025
ABS US
Aviation loan ABS pitched as investor introduction to sector
Chadwick Van Estrop , December 04, 2025
ABS Europe
Enpal impresses investors with landmark solar and heat pump ABS
Tom Hall, December 04, 2025
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Volkswagen steers €9.2bn of orders into €2.5bn green bond

VW Dealership, Birmingham
Diana Bui, December 03, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
ManpowerGroup slips in extra premium on €500m Reverse Yankee
Diana Bui, December 04, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
WPP shrugs off profit slump with solid bid for €1bn trade
Diana Bui, December 02, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
United Utilities splashes into sterling corporate bond mart
Frank Jackman, December 01, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Grand City hybrid deal lands tight on €600m
Diana Bui, December 01, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

South Africa brings long expected bond

Aerial view of city and beaches, Cape Town, Western Cape Province, Republic of South Africa
Francesca Young, December 04, 2025
Emerging Markets
Azule Energy back for non-deal roadshow
Francesca Young, December 04, 2025
Emerging Markets
Absa prints T2 with big crunch from talk
Francesca Young, December 03, 2025
Equity
Equity

CIE Automotive block more than four times subscribed

cieauto-alamy-041225.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, December 04, 2025
Equity
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund sells 3.7% of Sainsbury's
Arthur Bautzer, December 03, 2025
Equity
Over €1bn of Polish stock sold in Monday block trades
Arthur Bautzer, December 02, 2025
Equity
Finland's Framery prices €230m IPO at top of range
Arthur Bautzer, December 01, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

FCA consults on ESG ratings proposals

fca-alamy-041225.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, December 04, 2025
People News
Hans-Jörg Rudloff, ‘king’ of Eurobonds, dies at 85
Jon Hay, December 03, 2025
People and Markets
November people moves: more turnover at HSBC in the Middle East
Arthur Bautzer, December 02, 2025
People News
RBC hires head of European healthcare from Barclays
Arthur Bautzer, December 01, 2025
People and Markets
ING names new global head of private markets
Arthur Bautzer, December 04, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Goldman raises the bar in EMEA investment banking as rivals tread water

Anthony Gutman, Co-Head of EMEA Investment Banking Services at Goldman Sachs speaks to the House of Commons Business Commitee during their questioning of Arcadia executives on the BHS collapse at Portcullis House, London.
David Rothnie, December 04, 2025
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

My boss knows I interviewed elsewhere

caught_as883576258.jpg
Craig Coben, December 02, 2025