Issue 1935

Top Stories
Sovereigns
Curve steepness puts focus on duration for sovereigns in 2026
Long Trail, Short Trail Hiking Sign
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

'Positive’ remit change for UK DMO after Reeves delivers tax-raising Budget

London, UK. 26th Nov, 2025. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, poses with the red Budget Box as she leaves 11 Downing Street to present the government's annual budget to Parliament. (Credit Image: © Fred Duval/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire) EDI
Addison Gong, November 26, 2025
Sovereigns
'The best is yet to come' as Greece vows to preserve liquid yield curve
Addison Gong, November 27, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Baden-Württemberg sets sights on 2026 after ‘remarkable’ €1bn trade
Addison Gong, November 25, 2025
SSA
SSA market edges towards ‘full Christmas mode’ in anticipation of new year restart
Addison Gong, November 24, 2025
Supras and agencies
Eurofima's Shehzad on cost of carry, 'surprising' LatAm central bank bid and sterling opportunities
Sarah Ainsworth, November 21, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Deutsche's €1bn AT1 popular as BNPP brings rare Aussie dollar

Exterior view of a Deutsche Bank bank branch in Brussels, Belgium. Deutsche Bank is the largest German bank
Atanas Dinov, November 24, 2025
Regulatory Capital
BNP Paribas AT1 return fortifies Aussie capital raising appeal
Atanas Dinov, November 26, 2025
FIG
AIB prices joint largest Irish tier two in more than five years
Flynn Nicholls, November 25, 2025
Senior Debt
ING prices tightest FIG unsecured three year since 2020
Flynn Nicholls, November 24, 2025
Senior Debt
Piraeus offers spread with senior preferred
Flynn Nicholls, November 25, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Mixed outlook for ESG covered bonds

Windmills.png
Luke Jeffs, November 27, 2025
Covered Bonds
UPDATE: United Overseas Bank places first covered in over a year
Luke Jeffs, November 24, 2025
Covered Bonds
CCDJ returns to sterling for covered funding
November 24, 2025
Covered Bonds
Achmea sells fourth covered bond of 2025 at tightest spread
Luke Jeffs, November 25, 2025
Covered Bonds
ESG covered bond issuance to rebound in 2026, says Barclays
Luke Jeffs, November 26, 2025
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Investors pile into CLOs as equity arbitrage compresses

Everton players pile on top of goalscorer Dan Gosling after he scores his sides first goal of the game
Thomas Hopkins, November 27, 2025
CMBS Europe
EQT prices €212m logistics CMBS as ABS issuance winds down
Tom Hall, November 27, 2025
CLOs Europe
Clearlake chooses refi path for MV Credit Euro CLO III
Thomas Hopkins, November 27, 2025
Securitization
Debut fiber ABS issuer left premium on table, investor says
Chadwick Van Estrop , November 26, 2025
RMBS
Annaly prices first seasoned non-QM loan RMBS worth $415m
Pooja Sarkar, November 27, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Canal+ debuts with popular unrated five year euro deal

GlobalCapital Canal+ debut 001.jpg
Frank Jackman, November 26, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Praemia and Schneider tap euro market for tight deals
Frank Jackman, November 27, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Reverse Yankees drive record euro corporate flows
Frank Jackman, November 25, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
EDP sweetens spread on €1bn EuGB hybrid
Diana Bui, November 24, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Poste Italiane cashes €750m after Moody's credit upgrade
Diana Bui, November 26, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Green loans become more numerous than SLLs

data centre from alamy nov 25 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, November 25, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Harworth Group secures £275m loan to fund portfolio for land regeneration
Jennifer Law, November 27, 2025
Syndicated Loans
AMP gets £360m loan package for heat and battery expansion
Jennifer Law, November 24, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Investec and Carlyle partner to launch senior debt fund
Jennifer Law, November 27, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

mBank blowout wraps up stellar fortnight for CEE FIG issuance

Warsaw, Poland - July 10, 2025: mBank headquarters features sleek modern architecture under a bright blue sky, highlighting urban corporate design and
George Collard, November 27, 2025
Emerging Markets
Saudi National Bank first Gulf bank to sell public Singapore dollar bond
George Collard, November 25, 2025
Emerging Markets
Cenomi Centers tightens $500m sukuk by 25bp
George Collard, November 24, 2025
Equity
Equity

Sweden's Intea completes directed share issue

stockholm-alamy-271125.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, November 27, 2025
Equity
PIF sells $280m of Masar developer in rare Saudi block trade
Jon Hay, November 25, 2025
Equity
Transgene launches €105m equity raise
Arthur Bautzer, November 26, 2025
People and Markets
Responsible Investment

SFDR reform could lift EuGBs and SLBs, but has its critics

Electric Vehicle Charging at Supercharger
Jon Hay, November 27, 2025
Market News
FCA and Etrading Software try to break block on consolidated tape
Jon Hay, November 25, 2025
GC View
Insurers’ exposure to private credit is a direct result of regulation
George Smith, November 25, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Capital, content and connections: Inside Citi’s sponsor and levfin rebuild

Citi Sign
David Rothnie, November 27, 2025