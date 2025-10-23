Issue 1930
Top Stories
-
Issuers' desire to put covered pre-funding to one side suggests concerns over bumps ahead
-
Further long-dated SSA issuance is expected to be limited given funding requirements
-
Fast-growing Stifel and Cantor target Europe and Middle East
-
Sukuk may not be available to every Turkish company, but plenty could do it
Leader
-
Triple-C loan pricing has been shunted wider while the true credit quality of loans trading at par is obscured
-
Data-deprived markets should give the shutdown the attention it deserves
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets