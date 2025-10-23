© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1930

High grade and crossover bonds
Investors bet on intermediate tenors in IG corporates ahead of rate cuts
UNITED STATES - JULY 30: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell concludes a news conference after a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Powell announced the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged. (Tom Williams/CQ Ro
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Sweden passes test of tight Treasury pricing

Close up photo of Swedish flag, blurry black roof and windows at top of Swedish wooden red house at background. Blue sky at sunny day
Addison Gong, October 21, 2025
SSA
IDA goes for 'unusual' 25 year and prints upper end of target size
Sarah Ainsworth, October 22, 2025
SSA
Hamburg offers rare 20 year as some investors rotate from long-end France
Sarah Ainsworth, October 21, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Rarity value brings ‘unparalleled’ response to Alberta’s 10 year
Addison Gong, October 23, 2025
SSA
NWB takes focus back to front-end euros
Sarah Ainsworth, October 23, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

Handelsbanken sells tightest 10 year non-preferred for three years

OSKARSHAMN 20170823 Svenska Handelsbanken. Foto Jeppe Gustafsson
Flynn Nicholls, October 23, 2025
Senior Debt
Alpha Bank debuts green bond with 'strategic trade'
Flynn Nicholls, October 23, 2025
Senior Debt
Bank of America surprises with €2.75bn dual trancher
Atanas Dinov, October 22, 2025
GC View
Credit Suisse AT1 holders: up but not out
Sarah Ainsworth, October 21, 2025
FIG
Truist defies regional bank jitters as US FIG supply holds firm
David Rothnie, October 24, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

DekaBank preps blockchain-based covered bond debut

PRODUCTION - 26 August 2025, Hesse, Frankfurt/Main: The lettering "Deka" is emblazoned in the city center on the headquarters of Dekabank-Deutsche Girozentrale (DGZ), the securities house of the savings banks. The institution is wholly owned by the saving
Frank Jackman, October 23, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Caffil shrugs off French downgrade to garner bumper euro covered book
Frank Jackman, October 20, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DBS sails in with tight sterling covered
Frank Jackman, October 20, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Duration demand muted in covered despite long end SSA success
Frank Jackman, October 21, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered bond market waits for issuers to emerge from blackout amid spread poser
Frank Jackman, October 22, 2025
Securitization
CLOs Europe

CLO mezzanine pricing wobbles

Stand up paddleboarder falling in white water. Image shot 09/2014. Exact date unknown.
Thomas Hopkins, October 23, 2025
RMBS Europe
Sterling ABS on the right track despite market volatility
Tom Hall, October 23, 2025
ABS US
Tricolor collection accounts believed to hold $100m
Chadwick Van Estrop , October 24, 2025
CLOs Europe
Silver Point shows up to CLO debutants ball
Thomas Hopkins, October 23, 2025
ABS Europe
mBank brings renewables-backed SRT with PGGM
Tom Hall, October 23, 2025
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

BAT lights up market with seven times covered hybrid

In this photo illustration, a pack of Kent Blue Cigarettes, made by British American Tobacco with a government warning 'Smoking Kills' seen displayed. (Photo by Igor Goiovniov / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)
Diana Bui, October 22, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
H&M roars back in euros with negative premium on €500m deal
Diana Bui, October 22, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Aroundtown rides hybrid wave with €500m deal
Diana Bui, October 23, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Stedin scores strong tightening for green seven year
Frank Jackman, October 23, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Bertelsmann raises €750m with tight pricing in 'easy trade'
Diana Bui, October 21, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

German automotive companies to need more loans as sector restructures

car from alamy oct 22 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, October 24, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Aperam and Remy Cointreau sign Schuldscheine
Jennifer Law, October 21, 2025
Emerging Markets
The Vision thing: investors fret as Saudi projects stall but jobs are the test
Francesca Young, October 18, 2025
The Sustainable Economy
US industrial policy: 3D chess or ‘dangerous turn’?
Steven Gilmore, October 18, 2025
Emerging Markets
Developing nations achieve massive solar power growth
Arthur Bautzer, October 18, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

ForteBank prepares AT1 after Kazakh sov prints very tight five year

Presidental Palace, Nur Sultan, formerly Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Asia
George Collard, October 22, 2025
Emerging Markets
OETC to prioritise price for green sukuk
Francesca Young, October 22, 2025
Emerging Markets
Sharjah takes 'targeted' approach to capitalising on Chinese interest in the Gulf
George Collard, October 21, 2025
Emerging Markets
Uruguay takes $1.75bn with dollar tap, peso bond
George Collard, October 23, 2025
Emerging Markets
Book for Estonia's tap of 2034s passes €3bn
George Collard, October 21, 2025
Equity
Equity

Princes Group sets IPO price range, owner NewPrinces drops 20%

napolina2-alamy-221025.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, October 22, 2025
Equity
Shawbrook publishes IPO price range, seeks £2bn valuation
Arthur Bautzer, October 21, 2025
Equity
Fintech Optasia launches IPO
Arthur Bautzer, October 20, 2025
Equity
Investors switch over to ITV with nothing else on the blocks
Arthur Bautzer, October 23, 2025
Market News
US and world economy at risk from AI bust
Arthur Bautzer, October 18, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

Marex hires Fernandes and other big names to build EM credit trading

View of The Shard new skyscraper and skyline of London United Kingdom
Francesca Young, October 23, 2025
People News
NatWest lets go two MDs
Francesca Young, October 22, 2025
People News
HSBC hires BNP Paribas syndicate banker
Francesca Young, October 17, 2025
People and Markets
NordLB hires new head of capital markets
Arthur Bautzer, October 20, 2025
Emerging Markets
Non-bank lenders raise ‘spectre’ of risk to stability, warns IMF
Arthur Bautzer, October 17, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Jefferies insists First Brands prang will not stall its IB engine

Jefferies from Alamy 23Oct25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, October 23, 2025