Issue 1917

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
Bonds wanted: IG corporate market rewards summer sales
GlobalCapital Pepsi 2 tranche bond 001.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

ECB holds rates as Lagarde 'more hawkish than expected'

Frankfurt EZB-Ratssitzung mit Zinsentscheidung Christine Lagarde, Prasidentin, Europaischen Zentralbank Spricht auf der Pressekonferenz der Bank nach der Ratssitzung. *** Frankfurt ECB Governing Council meeting with interest rate decision Christine Lagard
Sarah Ainsworth, July 24, 2025
SSA
German spending, inflation to dictate summer SSA market
Addison Gong, July 23, 2025
SSA
Japan's JFM defies cross-currency volatility to sell dollar bond
Sarah Ainsworth, July 23, 2025
Sovereigns
French budget concerns keep BTP-OAT compressed
Addison Gong, July 22, 2025
SSA
World Bank on yield buyers, favourable euro funding levels and Kauri comeback
Sarah Ainsworth, July 21, 2025
Covered and FIG Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

CIBC taps sleeping sterling covered market

Seal River Crossing statue by sculptor Peter Sawatzky in front of the CIBC logo at Portage and Main, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Frank Jackman, July 22, 2025
FIG
Amex swipes $4bn as banks beef up AT1
David Rothnie, July 24, 2025
Senior Debt
Reverse Yankees to keep FIG ticking
Frank Jackman, July 24, 2025
FIG MTNs and CP
National Australia Bank taps HK market with rare tier two MTN
Diana Bui, July 22, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Blockchain-based covered bonds face regulatory ‘roadblocks’, says Moody’s
Frank Jackman, July 21, 2025
Securitization
ABS Europe

Klarna, Zilch welcome FCA regulations that could spur new ABS class

Klarna credit payment scheme. Advertising Klarna available in a store on London Oxford St. Klarna is a buy now pay later system popular with the young
Tom Hall, July 24, 2025
RMBS US
Lone Star has to pay up as investors tire of non-QM
Nick Conforti, July 24, 2025
ABS US
Blackstone wants royalty ABS 40bp tighter than last time
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 25, 2025
ABS Europe
UK’s Sunsave opens £100m ABS warehouse with Crédit Agricole
George Smith, July 24, 2025
Securitization
Whole business ABS backed by top musicians gets $100m orders
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 23, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Peak demand for EnBW’s €500m green hybrid tops 11 times subscribed

E-cars at charging station loading battery, Stuttgart, Baden Wurttemberg, Southern Germany, Europe
Mike Turner, July 21, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Gecina prints €500m deep inside curve
Mike Turner, July 24, 2025
Corporate Bonds
FedEx dispatches €850m into thin market
Diana Bui, July 23, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Pepsi opens post-earnings fizz in US bond market
David Rothnie, July 24, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Supermarket Income rings up £250m debut
Mike Turner, July 23, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Iberdrola signs €2.5bn multicurrency SLL

iberdrola from alamy julu 20 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, July 21, 2025
Syndicated Loans
ESB bumps up size of sustainability-linked loan to €2.4bn
Jennifer Law, July 22, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Infrastructure deals providing ample activity for loan market
Jennifer Law, July 24, 2025
Syndicated Loans
EIB provides €120m to Italian municipalities for electric grid upgrade
Jennifer Law, July 23, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Investors seek IMF deal for Senegal after another downgrade

Aerial view of the city of Dakar, Senegal, by the coast of the Atlantic city
George Collard, July 22, 2025
Emerging Markets
Romania's Electrica eyes tighter spreads after stellar debut
George Collard, July 24, 2025
Emerging Markets
Hungary visits China for Panda print
George Collard, July 23, 2025
Equity
Equity

Speed vital to Iberdrola’s €5bn equity raising

Iberdrola HQ from Alamy 24Jul25 575x375.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, July 24, 2025
Equity
Steinhoff successor Ibex sells entire stake in Pepkor for $1.5bn
Arthur Bautzer, July 22, 2025
Equity
Chesnara rights issue gets 88% take-up
Arthur Bautzer, July 24, 2025
Equity
PwC Strategy& makes recommendations for European equity market growth
Arthur Bautzer, July 21, 2025
Equity
Panmure Liberum and Nedbank CIB announce ECM partnership
Arthur Bautzer, July 18, 2025
People and Markets
Market News

Sharper prices from consolidated tape could raise bond liquidity

tape-alamy-240725.jpg
Jon Hay, July 24, 2025
GC View
UK can do without green Taxonomy — if it gets transition right
Jon Hay, July 22, 2025
GC View
New Fed chair? Don't get your fears up
Sarah Ainsworth, July 22, 2025
People News
Barclays hires Alex Ham from Deutsche Numis
Jon Hay, July 23, 2025
People and Markets
Squire Patton Boggs hires new global head of structured finance
Arthur Bautzer, July 22, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Released by regulator, Wells Fargo will exploit freedom gradually

Scharf, Charles (Wells Fargo) in 2022 from Alamy 24Jul25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, July 24, 2025