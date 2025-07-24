Issue 1917
Top Stories
Hundreds of billions of euros of joint debt needs to be agreed upon before 2028, but many questions unanswered
Budget induced volatility could push OATs above covered spreads across the curve
Bold cuts to capital charges across deals with CMBS and CLOs set to benefit
Hunt is on for ready issuers after bond prices recover
Leader
He's gonna stop-loss on you again
Looming regulation represents a stamp of legitimacy for BNPL lenders, which will lead them to public ABS issuance
