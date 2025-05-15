GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1907

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
FIG and corporate issuers battle for buyers as US companies drain euro bid
Close up Detail of a 100mg Sildenafil Citrate Pfizer Viagra Pill on silver background
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

EU, KfW provide 'guidance and reassurance' to SSA peers

Berlin, berlin, germany, germany, parliament, government, politics, flag, flag, eu, europe,
Addison Gong, May 13, 2025
Supras and agencies
KfW edges closer to green issuance target
Addison Gong, May 15, 2025
SSA
Queensland Treasury breaks into euros with inaugural 10 year
Elias Wilson, May 15, 2025
Supras and agencies
UPDATE BNG returns to euros in size despite primary market frenzy
Addison Gong, May 14, 2025
Sovereigns
Belgium grabs stabilising window for third and final OLO syndication
Addison Gong, May 14, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

Sabadell surprises as AT1 market bursts open

Facade of Banco Sabadell's headquarters on Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona on January 11, 2022, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Banco de Sabadell is a Spanish bank founded in 1881 in Sabadell and headquartered in Alicante. Its main activities are commercial
Sarah Ainsworth, May 13, 2025
FIG
SG wows with $2.5bn senior deal
David Rothnie, May 15, 2025
Senior Debt
HSBC completes $11bn G3 funding spree with sterling senior
Atanas Dinov, May 15, 2025
FIG
Room for more tier two as ING and Credito Emiliano print deals
Sarah Ainsworth, May 14, 2025
Senior Debt
Investors make their preferences clear in rare SBAB and Raiffeisen Croatia senior syndications
Atanas Dinov, May 14, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Santander UK’s tight sterling covered attracts demand

ATMs outside the Santander Bank, Tottenham Court Road branch in Bloomsbury, London, W1.
Frank Jackman, May 14, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
VUB returns to euro covered bond market with seven year
Frank Jackman, May 13, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Achmea lands seven year covered through fair value
Frank Jackman, May 12, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
UniCredit Bank seals popular public sector Pfanfdbrief
Frank Jackman, May 15, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Helaba lands tightly priced short dated covered
Frank Jackman, May 13, 2025
Securitization
ABS Europe

Vantage looks to fuel European confidence on data centre ABS

Network cabinets with server racks in a data center. Digital Composite (DC)
Tom Hall, May 15, 2025
RMBS US
Hildene clinches blowout non-QM trade after 'dramatic' risk appetite ramp-up
Nick Conforti, May 15, 2025
ABS US
Sky Leasing flies in with oversubscribed aircraft ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 15, 2025
Santander and Société Générale price in manageable market
Tom Hall, May 15, 2025
CMBS US
Brookfield reemerges to seal $2.42bn Hawaii SASB
Nick Conforti, May 14, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporates bring small benchmarks as market welcomes breather

Berlin, Germany, machine KLM and Air France at Berlin-Tegel Airport
Mike Turner, May 15, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG market hosts debuts and hybrids in roaring day
Mike Turner, May 14, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Pfizer pays zero concession as investors chow down McDonald’s
Mike Turner, May 14, 2025
GC View
UK pension funds must fight tooth and nail against government investment orders
Mike Turner, May 13, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Veolia lands €2bn book for debut green hybrid
Mike Turner, May 13, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Private credit winning deals despite wider pricing

catching euros from alamy 1 may 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, May 15, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Receding trade war fears opens door to European M&A, say lenders
Jennifer Law, May 13, 2025
Synd Loans People and Markets
Fortress adds two to London office for European origination
Jennifer Law, May 14, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Pemberton wraps up €8.4bn direct lending fundraise
Jennifer Law, May 12, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Loan market activity driven by sponsor-backed infra projects, say lenders
Jennifer Law, May 15, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Cimko takes $300m but observers question role as market reopener

Turkey Map
George Collard, May 15, 2025
Emerging Markets
Investors brace for influx of GCC AT1
Francesca Young, May 15, 2025
Emerging Markets
Books pass $6.6bn for Masdar’s $1bn green dual trancher
George Collard, May 14, 2025
Emerging Markets
Hefty order book allows 45bp of tightening for OTP banka
George Collard, May 13, 2025
Emerging Markets
Latvia pays no NIP
Francesca Young, May 14, 2025
Equity
Equity

Pfisterer and Qualco both pop after successful IPOs

qualcoipo-athexpressrelease-150525.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, May 15, 2025
Equity
Vonovia raises 'huge funding' with €1.3bn of convertible bonds
Arthur Bautzer, May 13, 2025
Equity
Icelandic government offers stake in Íslandsbanki in fully marketed offering
Arthur Bautzer, May 14, 2025
Equity
Shareholders sell €450m block of Ayvens
Arthur Bautzer, May 13, 2025
Equity
Flynas's $1bn IPO multiple times covered in minutes
Arthur Bautzer, May 12, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

Bank of America promotes Jeff Tannenbaum as Jim O’Neil departs for HM Treasury

bofa-alamy-140525
Arthur Bautzer, May 14, 2025
Emerging Markets
EBRD invites banks to join mobilisation taskforce
Jon Hay, May 13, 2025
Supras and agencies
EBRD extends capital deadline ahead of crucial governors’ meeting
Jon Hay, May 12, 2025
People and Markets
UBS hires ECM syndicate banker from Morgan Stanley
Arthur Bautzer, May 09, 2025
Blockchain
KfW aims to show it’s easy to start with first DLT bond buy
Jon Hay, May 13, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Santander’s balance gets IB whizzing

Santander bike from Alamy 16May25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, May 16, 2025