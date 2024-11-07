Issue 1882
Top Stories
No tightening in sight but stability hopes rise as market digests US and German political upheavals. Next EU deal to offer direction
Historic spread shift smacks valuations after German government falls apart. Market at 'most critical moment in 20 years'
Conclusive US election result and rate product woes open pre-funding options to banks
Unexpected margin of Trump win and primary pause fuel broad rally but there are potential downsides
Leader
Inability to rely on the US will provide the impetus for loosening regulations in securitization
A US-led swift resolution to the war in Ukraine doesn't necessarily mean an end to hostilities
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets