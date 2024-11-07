Issue 1882

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

CEE sovereigns face tariff, spending pressure in Trump sequel
NOVEMBER 6th 2024: Donald Trump is declared the winner of the 2024 United States presidential election. He defeats Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the USA. - File Photo by: zz/Andrea Renault/STAR MAX/IPx 2024 9/18/24 Former President Donald
German coalition crumble no surprise, but a concern for SSAs

Berlin, Germany. 10th Sep, 2024. Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Minister of Finance, speaks in the plenary chamber of the Bundestag before Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The Bundestag discusses the draft budget for 2025. Credit: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/
Addison Gong, November 07, 2024
Bank of England cuts rates with Fed expected to follow
Elias Wilson, November 07, 2024
Land NRW eyes foreign markets as euro spreads swirl
Elias Wilson, November 07, 2024
Gangahar latest hire in UBS SSA expansion
Francesca Young, November 05, 2024
Intesa lifts larger size out from rare euro tier two

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 15, 2024: Intesa Sanpaolo logo displayed on the facade of their bank branch in Rome, Italy. Intesa sanpaolo is an italian bank, the
Atanas Dinov, November 07, 2024
Bigly investor demand as senior unsecured issuance swiftly reopens
Sarah Ainsworth, November 07, 2024
Pump up the NIPs to make FIG great again
Atanas Dinov, November 05, 2024
Trump victory could spark supply surge from US FIG issuers
David Rothnie, November 07, 2024
BPCE slips in with pre-US election covered print

GlobalCapital BPCE covered bond 002.jpg
Frank Jackman, November 04, 2024
Cheap SSAs put pressure on long end covered bonds
Frank Jackman, November 05, 2024
Covereds fall out of favour as Bund-swap spread turns negative
Frank Jackman, November 07, 2024
Swiss market springs back into action after decisive US election result
Sophie Astles, November 07, 2024
Pemberton, CQS slip short-dated new deals into demand gap left by CLO liquidations

Rob Reynolds Pemberton.png
Victoria Thiele, November 07, 2024
CMBS snaps back to life as election taken as ‘positive surprise’
Nick Conforti, November 06, 2024
Zilch targets IPO after increasing ABS facility
George Smith, November 05, 2024
ABS eyes turn to Fed as Republican sweep looms
Diana Bravo, November 06, 2024
ABS debutant Enpal determined to capitalise on moment in sun
Tom Lemmon, November 04, 2024
Decisive US election result sets up roaring week of IG corporate issuance

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump walking on stage applauding the crowd near the American Flag.
Mike Turner, November 07, 2024
Thames Water's junior creditors formally backstop £3bn rival offer
Mike Turner, November 07, 2024
'Brave' Northern Gas Networks prices deal on US election day
Atanas Dinov, November 05, 2024
Bureau Veritas tests post-election corporate bond waters
Mike Turner, November 07, 2024
Vattenfall signs new €2bn three year credit facility to fund sustainability work

Vattenfall from alamy 5 Nov 24.jpg
Jennifer Law, November 05, 2024
Riyadh Air signs $800m-equivalent loan, to be one of two flagship carriers
Jennifer Law, November 04, 2024
Kazahkstan signs loan for hospital project
Jennifer Law, November 04, 2024
BBGI cuts sterling loan to £150m and adds Barclays to roster
Jennifer Law, November 06, 2024
Smiths News hacks at margin in sterling refi
Jennifer Law, November 07, 2024
Maldives out with debt for nature swap RFP

Maldives Island - underwater view with fish
Francesca Young, November 05, 2024
EM investors puzzled by Gabon tender plans
George Collard, November 04, 2024
Turkish loan refi margins drop near 200bp in a year
George Collard, November 07, 2024
CEEMEA concessions stay slim during mixed October for new bonds
George Collard, November 05, 2024
LuLu Retail attracts $37bn of demand, Talabat to launch IPO as early as Monday

GlobalCapital LuLu Retail IPO 001.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, November 06, 2024
PE-backed Studenac launches dual listing in rare Croatia-Poland IPO
Gaia Freydefont, November 07, 2024
OQ Base Industries will form Oman's next privatisation
Gaia Freydefont, November 05, 2024
Holmarcom advances Crédit du Maroc share sale
Gaia Freydefont, November 04, 2024
T+1 business case 'not clear-cut' for Europe but competitive gap will drive change

Cost benefit calculation analysis expenses finances in company business concept
Gaia Freydefont, November 07, 2024
SMBC makes cuts in capital markets
Francesca Young, November 06, 2024
SMBC to let go MTN banker
Jon Hay, November 07, 2024
When coverage bankers go native
Craig Coben, November 04, 2024
Bankers still spar for Goldman’s ultimate prize

Solomon, David (Goldman Sachs) in 2019 from Alamy 7Nov24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, November 07, 2024