Issue 1864

Top Stories
FIG
They think it’s poll over: €20bn of credit issuance hangs in balance
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Rentenbank grabs quiet window for euro benchmark

Elias Wilson, July 04, 2024
Supras and agencies
EIB ditches euros for dollars to gulp $4bn
Addison Gong, July 02, 2024
Supras and agencies
IFC already back for second helping of new fiscal year
Addison Gong, July 03, 2024
SSA People and Markets
Endo takes charge of JBIC’s funding
Addison Gong, July 01, 2024
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Deutsche finds huge demand with social debut and long end senior foray

Atanas Dinov, July 03, 2024
FIG
Updated: BMO latest Canadian bank to mount euro charge
Atanas Dinov, July 03, 2024
Senior Debt
New York Life pitches extremely rare US insurance FRN
Atanas Dinov, July 02, 2024
FIG
MetLife swings at Kangaroos
Austin Barnes, July 04, 2024
FIG
Yankee duo make dash for independence and draw big orders
David Rothnie, July 04, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

MunHyp lands tight euro Pfandbrief

Frank Jackman, July 04, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DZ Hyp blows open euro covered with green deal
Frank Jackman, July 02, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Raiffeisen Bausparkasse debuts with sub-benchmark covered print
Frank Jackman, July 03, 2024
Polls and Awards
Covered Bond Awards 2024: poll closes on July 5
GlobalCapital, June 06, 2024
Securitization
Securitization

Insurers warm to European securitization

Tom Lemmon, July 04, 2024
ABS US
Rampant US ABS takes breather as 15-G filings trickle in
Diana Bravo, July 03, 2024
CLOs Europe
Jefferies tops euro CLO league table in H1
Victoria Thiele, July 02, 2024
CLOs US
BofA and JP Morgan lead US CLO league table at half way stage
Victoria Thiele, July 02, 2024
RMBS Europe
Cerberus’s one-off RMBS snapped up on time
Tom Lemmon, July 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Corporate earnings tipped to turn positive for first time since 2022

Mike Turner, July 04, 2024
GC View
ESG investors must remain disciplined amid rise of the right
Mike Turner, July 02, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Grand City Properties returns to bonds, paying chunky spread
Mike Turner, July 02, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Italy’s public broadcaster and Phoenix Pharma slip into short week
Mike Turner, July 03, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Rexel and Sofidel liven up international Schuldschein flow

Ana Fati, July 04, 2024
CLOs Europe
GoldenTree prices euro CLO reset at bigger size
Victoria Thiele, July 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Schuldschein investors push for maturity as ZF and Tönnies syndicate deals
Ana Fati, July 03, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Zelestra expands SLL to €535m
Ana Fati, July 02, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Energy duo sign loans as market eyes rise in M&A funding
Ana Fati, July 01, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Citi opens gap in CEEMEA after first half

Francesca Young, July 04, 2024
Emerging Markets
Chile breaks euro size record after chunky demand
George Collard, July 03, 2024
Emerging Markets
Sri Lanka follows EM peers with bond restructuring deal
George Collard, July 04, 2024
Asia
Optimism high for Asia DCM but sooner-the-better mantra remains
Rashmi Kumar, July 04, 2024
Emerging Markets
Poland’s BGK lands biggest ever order book
Francesca Young, July 02, 2024
Equity
Equity

Equity deal plans on hold until investors get a handle on political outcomes

Gaia Freydefont, July 04, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Anchor investors support Clariane’s €237m rights issue after reserving stakes
Gaia Freydefont, July 03, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Tui’s share registrar sells €47m block after London delisting
Gaia Freydefont, July 02, 2024
Equity-Linked
Deutsche Beteiligungs raises €100m in convertible bond sale
Gaia Freydefont, July 01, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Engine maker Deutz raises €72m for acquisitions
Gaia Freydefont, July 04, 2024
People and Markets
People News

SMBC hires head of Dach DCM

Jon Hay, July 04, 2024
People News
Shah anointed as Goldman's MENA co-head of IB
Francesca Young, July 01, 2024
People News
Panmure Liberum opens debt advisory business, hires loans banker
Gaia Freydefont, July 02, 2024
People News
Rabobank gives d’Ancona water beat, promotes Poolen
Jon Hay, July 04, 2024
People News
Nord LB's new CFO from Barclays starts
Gaia Freydefont, July 01, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

M&A cycle turns, but the real upswing is yet to come

David Rothnie, July 04, 2024