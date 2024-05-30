GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1859

Top Stories
FIG
South European banks showcase strong funding credentials as clouds appear
Beautiful view of Vernazza, one of the five famous fisherman villages of Cinque Terre with dramatic cloudscape in Liguria, Italy
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

AFL eyes Aussie dollars after finding sterling arb

Lyon. Cityscape image of Lyon, France during sunrise.
Steve Gilmore, May 30, 2024
Supras and agencies
Wave of demand hits NWB water bond
Steve Gilmore, May 30, 2024
Sovereigns
Spain attracts €125bn of orders for fresh syndication
Addison Gong, May 29, 2024
Supras and agencies
ADB scores tight price versus peers with green euro deal
Steve Gilmore, May 28, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
Euros front and centre in busy May for SSAs
Addison Gong, May 28, 2024
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

CBA drives rare euro tier two through fair value

Commonwealth Bank of Australia sign
Atanas Dinov, May 28, 2024
Senior Debt
Axa breaks new ground with tightest senior FIG print
Atanas Dinov, May 28, 2024
Senior Debt
BPCE reopens senior sterling FIG but prospects for more uncertain
Atanas Dinov, May 29, 2024
Senior Debt
BBVA navigates softer market with defensive senior dual structure
Atanas Dinov, May 29, 2024
FIG
Yankee banks sprint to print
David Rothnie, May 30, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Maybank makes a splash in strong euro covered mart

MAYBANK MANCHESTER UNIRED CREDIT CARD advert in Singapore. Photo Tony Gale
Frank Jackman, May 30, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Iccrea scores tightly priced covered at a larger size
Frank Jackman, May 29, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nordic pair get mixed results in euro covered
Frank Jackman, May 29, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CFF goes big with six year covered
Frank Jackman, May 28, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Sabadell’s 10 year covered gets M&A boost
Frank Jackman, May 28, 2024
Securitization
CLOs US

No end in sight for US CLO boom as supply fails to quench demand

Rocket lifting off, illustration
Tom Lemmon, May 30, 2024
ABS US
Subway whole biz orders pass $23bn as stars align for esoteric ABS
Diana Bravo, May 30, 2024
RMBS Europe
Investors ‘quietly confident’ as LiveMore’s RMBS tightens
George Smith, May 30, 2024
CLOs US
US CLO primary driven to new tights as AGL ‘flies’
Tom Lemmon, May 29, 2024
ABS Europe
Red & Black among ABS trades racing to price before Barcelona conference
George Smith, May 29, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

‘Slowdown’ looms for dollar corporate supply during June

Uncle Sam in Memorial Day Parade in Seymour CT USA
David Rothnie, May 30, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Medtronic proves demand is deep for 30 years
Jon Hay, May 29, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Linde lands on a sixpence with €2.2bn three trancher
Jon Hay, May 28, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Banks said to retreat from facility agent roles on loans

Views of London city, St Paul's Cathedral and the river Thames on a beautiful sunny summers morning.
Ana Fati, May 30, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Snam secures €1bn sustainability-linked revolver
Ana Fati, May 29, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Recurrent Energy ties up RCF for European renewable projects
Ana Fati, May 28, 2024
Emerging Markets
Africa

EM investors face dream and doomsday scenarios in South Africa

Mountainous landscape, Drakensberg scenic. Amphitheatre, The Drakensberg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa, Africa.
George Collard, May 28, 2024
CEE
Raiffeisen Czech Republic six year clears through fair value
George Collard, May 29, 2024
Emerging Markets
GIB follows Saudi Arabia into the market after long absence
Francesca Young, May 29, 2024
EM Middle East
Mashreq adds AT1 to strong Gulf bank pipeline
Francesca Young, May 29, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Golden Goose launches IPO, and Silk Road Fund exits Pirelli

Pirelli tires on a Ferrari racecar, Formula 1 testing sessions, Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain.
Gaia Freydefont, May 30, 2024
Equity IPOs
Alef Education's books covered on $515m IPO
Gaia Freydefont, May 29, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Market welcomes Alstom's €1bn rights issue, last leg of rating defence
Gaia Freydefont, May 28, 2024
People and Markets
People and Markets

UBS reshuffles IB leadership with succession plan

Zurich, CH, Oct. 10 2023: Flags of Switzerland and UBS fluttering in the wind on a clear day. Finance and banking. In March 2023, UBS bought Credit Su
David Rothnie, May 30, 2024
The Sustainable Economy
MDBs must get smarter as well as bigger, IFC leader argues
Jon Hay, May 30, 2024
People and Markets
CGSI looks to leverage its China-southeast Asia ties to bolster IB
Rashmi Kumar, May 30, 2024
People News
RBC promotes MacKinnon to lead corporate DCM
Gaia Freydefont, May 28, 2024
People News
Linklaters appoints new global capital markets chiefs
Gaia Freydefont, May 29, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Barclays looks to silence the EMEA doubters

ry23-24_Cathal-Deasy.jpg
David Rothnie, May 30, 2024