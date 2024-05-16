Issue 1857
Top Stories
Large group of banks and central banks will test central bank digital currencies for bond settlement
The European blocks market has roared into life this week with jumbo trades in Haleon, LSEG and Eni
A broad range of issuers are eyeing new bonds between now and June's Fed meeting
Cooling US inflation raises hopes of dollar rate cuts, in turn pushing forward deals that were slated for later in the year
Leader
Buyers other than fund managers are ramping up their ESG policies
Without an effective regulatory sandbox, there is no secondary market, and without that, there isn’t progress
