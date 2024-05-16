GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1857

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
Centrica’s one notch hybrid could be a one-off
aerial view of the gas fired Centrica owned power station at North Killingholme in Lincolnshire, UK
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

French agencies thrive in bond market despite skinny OAT spreads

Fans during the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix de France, French Grand Prix 2022, 12th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 22 to 24, 2022 on the Circuit Paul Ricard, in Le Castellet, France - Photo: Antonin Vincent / Dppi/DPPI/Live
Addison Gong, May 16, 2024
Supras and agencies
EU extends curve to 2054 as long-end dominance continues
Addison Gong, May 14, 2024
Sovereigns
Italy wins biggest ever book for a green BTP
Georgie Lee, May 14, 2024
Supras and agencies
AfDB lands record orders for first green euros
Georgie Lee, May 16, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Hesse sells largest Land bond this year for €2.25bn
Georgie Lee, May 16, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Goldman seizes the day with $3.5bn of funding

New York, US, Aug. 1 2023: Close-up of Goldman Sachs bank flag waving. Illustrative editorial 3d illustration. Finance and banking. Selective focus
David Rothnie, May 16, 2024
FIG
UnipolSai tier two lands near fair value as investors chase high beta
Sarah Ainsworth, May 16, 2024
Asia
‘Opportunistic’ OCBC seals tight tier two amid Asia demand-supply mismatch
Rashmi Kumar, May 16, 2024
FIG
US Bancorp’s reverse Yankee marred by ‘questionable choices and unfortunate constraints’
Sarah Ainsworth, May 14, 2024
FIG
Senior shines as HSBC and ANZ compete in busy FIG market
Sarah Ainsworth, May 13, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Perenna signs warehouse facility ahead of debut covered bond

Parked car outside house on street in Walthamstow London E17 England Great Britain UK 2024 KATHY DEWITT
Frank Jackman, May 16, 2024
Covered Bonds
Yorkshire Building Society covered bond feeds starved sterling investors
Sarah Ainsworth, May 15, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BPCE’s green covered bond flies as fast money piles in
Frank Jackman, May 13, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Aktia pays no premium for long five year covered
Frank Jackman, May 15, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Sparebanken Vest and ING find demand across the covered curve
Frank Jackman, May 14, 2024
Securitization
ABS Europe

Investors stand up to huge wave of ABS supply, but seek out value

Surfers standing on rocks looking out to sea, Westward Ho!, Devon, UK
George Smith, May 16, 2024
RMBS US
Freddie Mac issues third STACR deal of 2024
Nick Conforti, May 15, 2024
RMBS US
Home equity investments: the asset class to watch
Nick Conforti, May 14, 2024
CLOs Europe
Triple-A spreads edge tighter in euro CLO pipeline
Victoria Thiele, May 13, 2024
ABS Europe
Premium Credit grows and tightens UK ABS in hectic primary market
George Smith, May 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Merck & Co 30 year tipped to bring wave of copycats

Pills of the drug Molnupiravir in a blister package. Molnupiravir was developed by Merck & Co and is an antiviral Covid-19 therapy. Selective focus
Mike Turner, May 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
BV and Oncor find a pulse in a nearly spent euro market
Mike Turner, May 15, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Thunderous €13bn day in IG corporate primary
Mike Turner, May 14, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Johnson & Johnson raises $4bn as US inflation cools
David Rothnie, May 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate new issue concessions squeezed in frantic Monday
Mike Turner, May 13, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Loan market gets together to encourage young employees

Young people conference from Alamy 15May24 575x375
Ana Fati, May 16, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Companies threatening nature pay more for syndicated loans — new report
Mike Turner, May 16, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Anglo American demerger plans to prompt debt financing
Ana Fati, May 14, 2024
Syndicated Loans
SIG leads Swiss issuers with €450m SSD
Ana Fati, May 15, 2024
Emerging Markets
CEE

Turkey trio show bid for Turkey still strong

Istanbul Turkey - September 2018: Top floors of QNB Finansbank headquarters tower in Levent, istanbul, Turkey
George Collard, May 14, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
Corporate share of CEEMEA bond issuance surges
George Collard, May 14, 2024
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
SLLs still right for DenizBank as it preps bond debut
Jon Hay, May 15, 2024
CEE
LHV five times oversubscribed for senior trade
George Collard, May 16, 2024
Equity
Equity People and Markets

Bank of America loses EMEA equity syndicate MD

Bank of America London. Bank of America Financial Centre at 2 King Edward St London. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre. Opened 2001.
Victoria Thiele, May 16, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Italy garners €1.4bn from Eni share sale
Aidan Gregory, May 16, 2024
Equity IPOs
Raspberry Pi encourages tentative London IPO recovery
Gaia Freydefont, May 15, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
LSEG trades up after Blackstone, Thomson Reuters clean-up trade
Aidan Gregory, May 15, 2024
Equity People and Markets
Bank of America promotes three leaders in EMEA ECM
Aidan Gregory, May 14, 2024
People and Markets
SSA People and Markets

Deutsche hires SSA banker from Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank London from Alamy 15May24 575x375
Addison Gong, May 15, 2024
New Issues
You're #2, so why try harder?
Craig Coben, May 13, 2024
People News
Basel Committee appoints Swedish central bank governor as chair
Gaia Freydefont, May 14, 2024
People News
Icma chooses co-heads for market practice and regulatory team
Gaia Freydefont, May 14, 2024
People News
Lloyds hires asset and wealth manager chief from Investec
Gaia Freydefont, May 13, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Macron’s come-on: hopes rise of cross-border bank M&A

Bonnafe Macron Krupa tricolour incl Alamy images 15May24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, May 16, 2024