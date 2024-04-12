GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1852

FOMO fades as investors toughen up on FIG bond pricing
A street to the ocean with a sign and the warning word slow
Sterling SSA market springs back to life as issuers seize arbitrage

Thames and London City at spring
Addison Gong, April 11, 2024
US data ‘not a gamechanger’ for SSAs as market carries on after ECB
Georgie Lee, April 11, 2024
CAF ends sterling hiatus with record £1bn print
Addison Gong, April 09, 2024
CEB prices largest social inclusion bond
Georgie Lee, April 11, 2024
JBIC kicks off $10bn programme with record trade
Addison Gong, April 11, 2024
Bank quartet lifts €6.25bn of senior funding unscathed

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, UK ? September 08 2019. A folk band made up of one lady and three men during a performance at the Great Yarmouth Maritime Fes
Atanas Dinov, April 09, 2024
MUFG's first dollar deal of year is prelude to US big banks
David Rothnie, April 11, 2024
Nationwide tier two ‘very impressive’ but investors turn price-sensitive
Sarah Ainsworth, April 09, 2024
Commerzbank and Crédit Agricole tier twos fly
Atanas Dinov, April 08, 2024
Bank of Nova Scotia and Atradius go for different ends of credit stack
Sarah Ainsworth, April 10, 2024
FIG bond pipeline fills as blackout approaches

The tailings pond at the Syncrude mine north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada.
Frank Jackman, April 11, 2024
Hypo Noe prints blowout public sector Pfandbrief
Frank Jackman, April 10, 2024
Westpac raises size of covered deal as investors welcome spread and scarcity
Sarah Ainsworth, April 08, 2024
BSH’s 10 year Pfandbrief return proves popular
Frank Jackman, April 09, 2024
YBS and S-Bank euro covered bonds fly off the shelves
Frank Jackman, April 09, 2024
Stunning Tower Bridge print boosts RMBS ahead of busy run

GlobalCapital Belmont Green BTL RMBS 002.jpg
George Smith, April 11, 2024
BlackRock steals US CLO show with Shasta middle-market deal
Tom Lemmon, April 11, 2024
Consumer credit shows ‘remarkable’ degradation though ABS roars along
Diana Bravo, April 12, 2024
US CLOs stick stubbornly to 150bp area as Allstate and Ares price
Tom Lemmon, April 10, 2024
Equifinance plans regular RMBS after ‘valuable experience’ on debut
George Smith, April 11, 2024
Greeniums vanish in IG corps as investors look to other benefits

Hands squeezing or pressing stress ball at home to release stress - concept of stress buster
Mike Turner, April 10, 2024
VIA Outlets updates creditors as non-deal meetings soar in importance
Mike Turner, April 11, 2024
Diamondback oils supply wheels with M&A bond
David Rothnie, April 11, 2024
Porsche SE lands €1.6bn on third bond voyage
Mike Turner, April 09, 2024
Climate adaptation guide launched to remedy dearth of funding

Vines drought Western Cape South Africa from Alamy 11Apr24 575x375
Jon Hay, April 11, 2024
Galderma chooses loans for post-IPO financing, cuts ratings
Ana Fati, April 09, 2024
EM loans bankers look for big deals after Q1 volume drop
George Collard, April 08, 2024
Palmer Square launches euro CLO index
Victoria Thiele, April 09, 2024
Deutsche Bank boosts euro CLO issuance forecast by €10bn
Victoria Thiele, April 08, 2024
Ford Otosan rolls up to roadshow

Ford Otosan introducing it's 100% Electric Truck at the Hannover IAA Transportation Motor Show. Germany - September 20, 2022
Francesca Young, April 11, 2024
CPI Property to sell more assets, faces fresh Muddy Waters criticism
Jon Hay, April 09, 2024
EM loans bankers look for big deals after Q1 volume drop
George Collard, April 08, 2024
Busy March helps CEEMEA Q1 volumes surge
George Collard, April 09, 2024
‘Out of whack’ Treasury yields disrupt plans for Asia bond issues
Rashmi Kumar, April 11, 2024
Regulatory thicket makes banking M&A a slog

Bamboo thicket from Alamy 9Apr24 crop 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, April 09, 2024
Puig's €2.8bn IPO: key to reopening or 'one of a kind'?
Gaia Freydefont, April 08, 2024
Luz Saúde launches IPO in Lisbon
Gaia Freydefont, April 10, 2024
Prisa’s convertible bonds start trading in Madrid
Gaia Freydefont, April 11, 2024
Swiss Steel targets €300m rights issue for restructuring
Gaia Freydefont, April 09, 2024
European Council may backslide on climate, leak shows

Michel, Charles (European Council) in 2022 from Alamy 11Apr24 575x375
Jon Hay, April 11, 2024
Ex-Deutsche Numis equity banker joins Houlihan Lokey
Gaia Freydefont, April 10, 2024
Regulatory thicket makes banking M&A a slog
Jon Hay, April 09, 2024
Nomura hires new chief economist for developed markets
Gaia Freydefont, April 09, 2024
Fisch appoints head of convertible bonds from within
Gaia Freydefont, April 08, 2024
Execution, execution, execution: UniCredit starts to deliver

Orcel, Andrea (UniCredit) in 2013 from Alamy 12Apr24
David Rothnie, April 12, 2024