Issue 1847

Basel to stamp out G-Sibs’ window-dressing of capital ratios
UK DMO forecasts £265bn in Gilt sales as Treasury expands retail access

Georgie Lee, March 07, 2024
Sovereigns
Germany grows 30 year Bund by €4.5bn
Addison Gong, March 05, 2024
Supras and agencies
UPDATE: KfW targets undersupplied three year as YTD funding nears €34bn
Georgie Lee, March 07, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Berlin serves up rare dual-trancher for €1.75bn
Addison Gong, March 06, 2024
Supras and agencies
Supra pair begin busy week in dollars and take $5bn
Georgie Lee, March 05, 2024
Financial Institutions
Barclays leads Yankee charge, BlackRock prefunds acquisition

David Rothnie, March 07, 2024
FIG
Nationwide acquisition of Virgin Money expected to push up its funding
Atanas Dinov, March 07, 2024
FIG
BPCE accelerates funding push across public and private markets
Atanas Dinov, March 07, 2024
Regulatory Capital
NN makes €750m RT1 debut
Atanas Dinov, March 05, 2024
FIG
Coventry Building Society reopens sterling issuance and feeds UK real money demand
Sarah Ainsworth, March 05, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

TD sells blockbuster covered bond, first Canadian in euros since August

Frank Jackman, March 04, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Crédit Agricole Italia sells longest OBG since 2022
Frank Jackman, March 04, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Bankers push for 15 year deals as long dated covered bond bid swells
Frank Jackman, March 07, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Commerzbank takes €1bn with 10 year covered bond
Frank Jackman, March 06, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
European trio take €2.75bn from strong covered market
Frank Jackman, March 05, 2024
Securitization
Record annuity sales beef up insurers’ US CLO presence

Tom Lemmon, March 07, 2024
RMBS Europe
Aegon Hypotheken tightens guidance on Dutch RMBS
Victoria Thiele, March 07, 2024
CLOs US
US CLO pipeline strong as primary market continues to fire
Tom Lemmon, March 05, 2024
ABS Europe
BNP Paribas offloads French record consumer pool
George Smith, March 05, 2024
Securitization Polls and Awards
US Securitization Awards 2024: shortlists announced and voting is open!
GlobalCapital, February 14, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Ørsted €750m hybrid lands after downgrade

Mike Turner, March 05, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Borrowers flood into high grade corporate market
Mike Turner, March 05, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Randstad adds to the trickle of IG debuts flow
Mike Turner, March 05, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Ahold Delhaize offers three flavours in one €1.6bn deal
Mike Turner, March 04, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Swiss giants keep dollar market whirring
David Rothnie, March 07, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
It's term loan time

Ana Fati, March 07, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Czech energy firm EPIF raises €285m in green Schuldschein
Ana Fati, March 05, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Experian loads up $1.8bn revolver
Ana Fati, March 07, 2024
Equity IPOs
CVC-backed Douglas launches IPO in Frankfurt
Aidan Gregory, March 04, 2024
Equity IPOs
Galderma tests Europe's nascent IPO recovery with Sfr2.1bn flotation
Gaia Freydefont, March 06, 2024
Emerging Markets
Akbank AT1 brings next step in Turkey rehabilitation

Francesca Young, March 07, 2024
CEE
Montenegro gets bumper book on dollar debut
George Collard, March 06, 2024
CEE
BGK breaks size and tenor records
George Collard, March 07, 2024
CEE
Croatia wraps up funding with no concession
George Collard, March 06, 2024
Asia
Adani Green finds warm welcome on return to public bonds
Rashmi Kumar, March 07, 2024
Equity
London’s chance to Shein either a ‘huge fillip’ or ‘disaster’

Gaia Freydefont, March 07, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
First LSEG selldown of 2024 raises £1.9bn as Blackstone exit nears
Aidan Gregory, March 06, 2024
Equity
MBS transfers 8% Aramco stake to Public Investment Fund
Gaia Freydefont, March 07, 2024
Equity IPOs
Dubai’s Parkin begins bookbuilding for $418m IPO
Aidan Gregory, March 05, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Greece prices last Piraeus Bank selldown at top of the range
Aidan Gregory, March 07, 2024
People and Markets
Ex-Credit Suisse banker joins BBVA to run US FIG DCM

Gaia Freydefont, March 07, 2024
Corporate Bonds
'It came as a surprise' — Citycon postpones bond settlement after S&P cuts outlook
Mike Turner, March 06, 2024
People News
Hayley to the chief: Basterfield to run global syndicate at Lloyds as Shah departs
Gaia Freydefont, March 06, 2024
People News
SG makes Labarre deputy CRO as Despoux leaves
Gaia Freydefont, March 04, 2024
People News
Investec hires three for GP advisory as sponsors seek liquidity
Gaia Freydefont, March 04, 2024
Southpaw
BNP Paribas tries new tactics to break into the big league

David Rothnie, March 07, 2024