Issue 1843

FIG
FIG issuers push all prints to tight valuations despite real estate twitches
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Spain tackles duration as relative value lures investors to Norway 10 year

Georgie Lee, February 06, 2024
Supras and agencies
EFSF takes €4bn as SSA issuers return for second helpings
Addison Gong, February 05, 2024
Supras and agencies
EIB grabs big book again as smaller peers battle pricing ‘opacity’
Georgie Lee, February 06, 2024
Supras and agencies
World Bank leads euro SSA issuance with 10 year print
Georgie Lee, February 06, 2024
Supras and agencies
EIB compresses pricing on five year sterling
Addison Gong, February 07, 2024
Financial Institutions
UPDATE: UBS resumes post-Credit Suisse recap with fresh $1bn AT1

Atanas Dinov, February 07, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Swedbank slashes AT1 costs amid shortage of Nordic capital
Atanas Dinov, February 06, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Danske returns to international capital raising
Atanas Dinov, February 05, 2024
Senior Debt
ING and BNP Paribas extend long dated senior funding by €2.75bn
Atanas Dinov, February 06, 2024
FIG
Citi and Cigna show dollar FIG market in rude health
David Rothnie, February 08, 2024
BPCE reopens rare 12 year segment in dual tranche offering

Sarah Ainsworth, February 08, 2024
Covered Bonds
Healthy sentiment and outright spread boosts Santander Totta
Sarah Ainsworth, February 08, 2024
Covered Bonds
DBS lands over €3bn orders as investors pounce upon scarcity
Sarah Ainsworth, February 07, 2024
Covered Bonds
Relative value brings new Pfandbrief buyers to boost LBBW 10 year
Sarah Ainsworth, February 07, 2024
Covered Bonds
‘Juicy’ pick-up to SSAs ensures sweet sale for NordLB
Sarah Ainsworth, February 06, 2024
Securitization
Beware the ratings split: S&P's Bridgegate error leaves questions

George Smith, February 08, 2024
CLOs
Two Euro CLO managers buy time to ramp with delayed draw AAA loan
Victoria Thiele, February 08, 2024
RMBS
Slow supply drawing AMs up the RMBS capital stack
George Smith, February 07, 2024
CLOs
Euro CLO market in ‘sweet spot’ for secondary equity trading
Victoria Thiele, February 08, 2024
GC View
Where are all the securitizations?
George Smith, February 06, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate pricing ploy starts to grate

Mike Turner, February 08, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Ford and Fortive find warm European welcome
Mike Turner, February 08, 2024
GC View
Real estate’s foundations still look wobbly
Mike Turner, February 06, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Linde and Alimentation syndications show investors cooling on duration
Mike Turner, February 07, 2024
Corporate Bonds
US corps run red hot as record wave of issuance continues
David Rothnie, February 08, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Acciona raises ¥45bn in first Spanish Samurai loan

Ana Fati, February 06, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Kenmare Resources has commitments for $200m RCF
Ana Fati, February 07, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Poland's PGE secures Z820m RCF
Ana Fati, February 08, 2024
CLOs
Euro CLO market in ‘sweet spot’ for secondary equity trading
Victoria Thiele, February 08, 2024
People News
White & Case hires three partners in debt and ESG
Ana Fati, February 05, 2024
Emerging Markets
Redemption spike and yield hunt drives ‘red hot’ CEEMEA bond market

George Collard, February 08, 2024
CEE
Turkey opens books on first bond since 2023 election
George Collard, February 08, 2024
Africa
‘Fabulous’ Benin debut bond priced inside Ivory Coast
George Collard, February 07, 2024
Africa
Kenya launches tender to cut June maturity in half
George Collard, February 08, 2024
Asia
Asia bond trio triumph ahead of Chinese New Year
Rashmi Kumar, February 08, 2024
Equity
Orpea concludes €390m rights offer

Aidan Gregory, February 08, 2024
Equity IPOs
Air Astana's IPO increases to $370m
Gaia Freydefont, February 08, 2024
Equity IPOs
Athens Airport, Renk surge in aftermarket in boost for European IPOs
Aidan Gregory, February 07, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Sartorius raises €1.5bn for deleveraging, future M&A
Aidan Gregory, February 07, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
KfW sale of Deutsche Post raises €2.1bn
Gaia Freydefont, February 07, 2024
People and Markets
PRIIPs KID: a ‘non-starter’ in bond space

Gaia Freydefont, February 08, 2024
Equity People and Markets
Goldman seeks new ECM syndicate head as Maislish leaves for buy-side
Gaia Freydefont, February 05, 2024
People News
Barclays makes Wei sole global levfin head
Victoria Thiele, February 07, 2024
Securitization People and Markets
Citi Australia selects head of markets
Gaia Freydefont, February 06, 2024
People News
SMBC appoints Americas levfin heads and Apac deputy
Victoria Thiele, February 06, 2024
Southpaw
Citi’s IB makeover fails to convince as banking job still unfilled

David Rothnie, February 08, 2024