Issue 1840

Top Stories
FIG
Mad grab for high rates lets FIG issuers stretch the possible
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Austria takes €7bn from triple trancher

Georgie Lee, January 18, 2024
Sovereigns
UPDATE Finland joins sovereign syndication spree, Austria next
Addison Gong, January 17, 2024
Sovereigns
France tests appetite for govvie duration with record syndication
Georgie Lee, January 16, 2024
Supras and agencies
SSAs continue to smash records in dollars
Addison Gong, January 18, 2024
Supras and agencies
Record demand sets AIIB on way to $11bn programme
Addison Gong, January 15, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Wall Street heavyweights smash supply record

David Rothnie, January 18, 2024
Senior Debt
Fast money powers SG to ‘one of the strongest’ sterling books
Atanas Dinov, January 16, 2024
Regulatory Capital
EBA urges European banks to clean up capital swiftly with new case study
Atanas Dinov, January 12, 2024
GC View
No FIG product is an island
Sarah Ainsworth, January 16, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
Early January cheers greet FIG issuers and investors
Atanas Dinov, January 18, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Cajamar reopens Cédulas market

Atanas Dinov, January 18, 2024
Covered Bonds
Repricing of Swiss covered bond market tempts investors
Sophie Astles, January 18, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Caffil adds duration to covered bonds as lower tier issuers step in
Atanas Dinov, January 17, 2024
Covered Bonds
Cross-asset trend drives fresh players to Sondrio covered bond
Sarah Ainsworth, January 15, 2024
Covered Bonds
LBP plants flag for 10 year green covered bond as OLB gauges interest
Atanas Dinov, January 18, 2024
Securitization
ABS

Euro ABS gets dream start as auxmoney, Hiltermann push on size

George Smith, January 18, 2024
RMBS
Strong bank bid brings long-awaited optimism on agency MBS
Kunyi Yang, January 18, 2024
ABS
Hertz ABS bonds hold up well after sale of electric vehicles
Ayse Kelce, January 18, 2024
CLOs
Partners Group to price euro CLO in early February
Victoria Thiele, January 18, 2024
RMBS
Heloc originator sees robust 2024 despite rate cuts
Kunyi Yang, January 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Logicor tightens 40bp as spread draws crowd

Mike Turner, January 18, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate investors snap up trades of all stripes
Mike Turner, January 16, 2024
GC View
European markets unscathed by Taiwan risk, but much worse is coming
Mike Turner, January 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Euro corporate issuers shrug off geopolitical rifts
Mike Turner, January 15, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Triple-Bs dominate as blue chips lurk in US blackout
David Rothnie, January 18, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Wildstone uses novel infrastructure loan for billboards

Jon Hay, January 17, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Vigour in middle age for aircraft as ACS borrows $130m
Jon Hay, January 16, 2024
LevFin Leveraged Loans
Permira Credit names new heads and reshuffles for growth
Ana Fati, January 17, 2024
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
Sustainable financing ‘a must-have’ says hybrid SLB issuer
Jon Hay, January 17, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA FIG credits pursue ‘sovereign-like’ issuance strategy

George Collard, January 18, 2024
Emerging Markets
Hungary smashes through 2024 funding
Francesca Young, January 18, 2024
Emerging Markets
Croatia expects low fees for Q1 bond
Francesca Young, January 18, 2024
EM LatAm
Chile leaves no concession on dollar comeback
Oliver West, January 18, 2024
Asia
Asia bond debutants and HY credits shine as order books find fresh impetus
Rashmi Kumar, January 18, 2024
Equity
Equity

ECM risk appetite intact despite inflation bump

Gaia Freydefont, January 18, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Apollo cuts Lottomatica stake after rally
Aidan Gregory, January 18, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Apax Partners sale of BCG stock raises £51m
Gaia Freydefont, January 18, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
GSK's latest Haleon selldown raises £978m
Aidan Gregory, January 17, 2024
Equity People and Markets
UK broker consolidation continues with Panmure, Liberum tie-up
Aidan Gregory, January 16, 2024
People and Markets
Securitization

BNP Paribas head of CLO trading moves to buy-side

Victoria Thiele, January 18, 2024
CMBS
Axonic promotes head of credit to co-CIO
Kunyi Yang, January 17, 2024
People News
Alantra appoints pair to FIG and fintech teams
Gaia Freydefont, January 17, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Ares hires Hayfin partner to build alternative credit in Europe
Ana Fati, January 17, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Deutsche Bank’s ‘desktop M&A’ shows rebalancing act remains a priority

David Rothnie, January 18, 2024