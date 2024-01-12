GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1839

SSA
Euro SSAs blow out but can near-perfect conditions last?
Atomium building in Brussels Belgium
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

SONIA lures Gilt-free SSA issuers as sterling market modernises

The new pound coin (left) and old pound coin British money sterling
Addison Gong, January 11, 2024
Sovereigns
Ireland dives into red hot govvie syndication market
Addison Gong, January 11, 2024
Sovereigns
‘Amazing’ Spain lands record syndication
Addison Gong, January 10, 2024
SSA
Update: Euro SSA books ‘exploding’ as issuers raise €33bn
Georgie Lee, January 09, 2024
Supras and agencies
EIB prices largest Climate Awareness Bond in first 2024 euro outing
Georgie Lee, January 11, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Yankee banks front-load ahead of US earnings

Royal Bank of Canada Logo
David Rothnie, January 11, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Axa blasts through order books with ‘once in a lifetime’ RT1
Atanas Dinov, January 09, 2024
FIG
Commerzbank and Banco BPM attract big orders
Sarah Ainsworth, January 10, 2024
Senior Debt
Santander senior taps into sterling investors’ keenness for credit
Atanas Dinov, January 11, 2024
FIG
‘Constant demand’ drives FIG FRN sales
Sarah Ainsworth, January 11, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Emiliano’s OBG sails on tailwinds of Crédit Ag Italia blowout

Credito Emiliano HiRes 575 375
Bill Thornhill, January 11, 2024
Covered Bonds
TD takes size with sterling covered bond at tight spread
Bill Thornhill, January 10, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered bond market on fire as quartet ’shows the way’
Bill Thornhill, January 10, 2024
Covered Bonds
Santander UK and DNB spurn euros for local covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, January 09, 2024
Covered Bonds
BSH enjoys roaring success with debut green Pfandbrief
Bill Thornhill, January 09, 2024
Securitization
ABS

US auto ABS basks in calmer seas with demand ’through the roof’

Across the Megyer bridge
Ayse Kelce, January 11, 2024
Securitization Polls and Awards
US Securitization Awards 2024: Nominations open!
GlobalCapital, January 08, 2024
RMBS
Clydesdale’s RMBS romps well inside peers’ covereds
George Smith, January 09, 2024
GC View
Rejoice, UK RMBS is a bank market again
George Smith, January 09, 2024
CLOs
Onex leads charge as US CLO mart picks up again
Tom Lemmon, January 08, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Vonovia blowout builds on IG corporate momentum

Housing companies Vonovia, Quartier office in Elting quarter, Essen, North City, Essen, Germany
Mike Turner, January 11, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Spreads thunder in as power grids print bonds
Mike Turner, January 10, 2024
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
The missing market: sustainability-linked hybrids
Jon Hay, January 11, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Books bulge as rising sentiment buoys IG corps
Mike Turner, January 09, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Mercedes drives January dollar funding boom
David Rothnie, January 11, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs

Euro CLO amortisations to come crawling, not sprinting

horn-colored ram's horn, great ramshorn, trumpet shell (Planorbarius corneus), crawling over the dead wood, side view
Victoria Thiele, January 11, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Trailstone's rare green loan is oversubscribed at €430m
Ana Fati, January 10, 2024
CLOs
European middle market CLOs will 'definitely' come in 2024, says S&P
Victoria Thiele, January 09, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Full steam ahead for CEEMEA primary as issuers flock to print

Herd of African elephants (Loxodonta africana) drinking at watering hole, Mashatu game reserve, Botswana, Africa
George Collard, January 11, 2024
CEE
High demand drives Turkish senior-sub spread tighter
George Collard, January 11, 2024
Emerging Markets
Kuwait Finance House prints super-tight
Francesca Young, January 11, 2024
EM LatAm
YPF bounces in grey after bringing Argentina back to primary
Oliver West, January 11, 2024
Asia
Korea bond fatigue sets in as investors hunt other opportunities
Rashmi Kumar, January 11, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Macroeconomic hope provides much needed boost for IPOs

Outside the front entrance to Athens international airport, Greece
Aidan Gregory, January 11, 2024
Equity-Linked
Campari kicks off big year for convertible issuance
Aidan Gregory, January 11, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Pennon Group raises equity to fund SES Water buyout
Aidan Gregory, January 10, 2024
Equity-Linked
Campari funds Courvoisier takeover with €1.2bn two-legged equity raising
Gaia Freydefont, January 10, 2024
Equity IPOs
Boots’ possible return to London could thaw frozen UK IPO market
Gaia Freydefont, January 09, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Peter departs UBS

London, UK. 20th March, 2023. The external view of the UBS headquarters in Liverpool Street. It was announced the Swiss banking giant was set to acquire rival Credit Suisse in an emergency deal aimed at calming the financial markets. Credit: Eleventh Hour
Atanas Dinov, January 11, 2024
Securitization
ESMA consultation provokes surprise over simplified template feedback
George Smith, January 11, 2024
Equity
EM stocks set for a 'rebound year' in 2024
Gaia Freydefont, January 11, 2024
Technology
Digital Securities Sandbox goes live as UK looks to challenge rivals
John Crabb, January 09, 2024
Technology
Generative AI acceleration could disrupt capital markets work
Gaia Freydefont, January 11, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

HSBC profits from Middle East ECM boom

hsbc saudi .jpg
David Rothnie, January 11, 2024