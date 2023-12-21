GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1837

Top Stories
Sovereigns
German supply dip ‘a positive’ for SSA market despite pressure for wider spreads
german flag in front of the Reichstag, 'dem deutschen Volke', Germany, Berlin
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Cades plans to raise €20bn next year, return to taps and private placements

Skyline of Paris with Eiffel Tower
Georgie Lee, December 18, 2023
Supras and agencies
SEK aims at Aussie dollar benchmarks and investor work in 2024
Georgie Lee, December 19, 2023
Supras and agencies
MuniFin to cast wide net across public markets in 2024
Georgie Lee, December 20, 2023
Supras and agencies
French agency pair target larger funding in 2024
Georgie Lee, December 21, 2023
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
FIG

ECB tweaks European bank capital requirements

Euro Sign in Front of the European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Atanas Dinov, December 21, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Private banks pile into SR-Bank's late year AT1 refi
Atanas Dinov, December 19, 2023
Covered Bonds
Non-European issuers to add almost €30bn to covered supply in 2024
Atanas Dinov, December 21, 2023
FIG
FIG issuance in overdrive as market rebuilds after banking crisis
Atanas Dinov, December 15, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond market preps for hectic 2024
Bill Thornhill, December 15, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

UK RMBS set for January tightening after Belmont Green goes early

Tower bridge in London, Great Britain. Image shot 06/2015. Exact date unknown.
George Smith, December 21, 2023
CMBS
CMBS end-of-year pipeline lands safely with ‘lucky rally’ in US Treasuries
Kunyi Yang, December 21, 2023
CLOs
ICG turning around risky reputation with euro CLO
Victoria Thiele, December 18, 2023
ABS
BNPP lines up SRT pipeline after pair of deals
George Smith, December 19, 2023
ABS
Pagaya and Exeter to start auto ABS partnership
Ayse Kelce, December 18, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Hold on to your hats: 2024 will bring not one new paradigm but two

High wind Spray Waves Fistral Newquay North Cornwall UK weather
Mike Turner, December 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate bond investors rediscover duration but see spreads widening
Mike Turner, December 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Bond Deals of the Year — Investment grade corporates: Companies choose agile tactics for a market without central banks
Mike Turner, December 15, 2023
People and Markets
UK set to scrap tighter disclosure rules for retail bonds
Gaia Freydefont, December 20, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Leveraged Loans

Hopes rise of M&A returning after bruising year for loans

Rugby bruising from Alamy 21Dec23 575x375
Ana Fati, December 15, 2023
Syndicated Loans
IXM gets oversubscribed $850m ESG-linked RCF
Ana Fati, December 18, 2023
CLOs
No rest for the wicked in US CLOs
Tom Lemmon, December 21, 2023
CLOs
Euro CLO managers explore hiring sustainability coordinators
Victoria Thiele, December 21, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Romania takes step towards green bonds

Voronet Monastery, Bucovina, Romania
Francesca Young, December 21, 2023
Asia
Asia DCM hopes high for new issuers to shake up 2024
Rashmi Kumar, December 21, 2023
Africa
Investors look for Egypt turnaround after election
George Collard, December 20, 2023
Primary Market Monitor
2023 marks the start of CEEMEA’s primary recovery
George Collard, December 19, 2023
Emerging Markets
CEEMEA bonds and loans to stay balanced in 2024
George Collard, December 18, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Shopping mall operator AGG lists in Istanbul for $190m

The Istanbul skyline at dusk as seen from the Galata Tower.. Image shot 02/2008. Exact date unknown.
Aidan Gregory, December 18, 2023
Equity-Linked
US convertible issuance tops $53bn in 2023 as issuers dodge rising rates
Aidan Gregory, December 19, 2023
Equity
FCA proposes listing reform, calls for regime simplification
Gaia Freydefont, December 20, 2023
Equity-Linked
Prep pays off as Hexagon Purus raises Nkr1bn in convertible debt
Gaia Freydefont, December 21, 2023
People and Markets
Market News

FCA listing reforms a ‘change in philosophy’ for UK regulation

rocks-balancing-on-driftwood--sea-in-background.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, December 21, 2023
CLOs
KopenTech's 'all-to-all' CLO trading platform goes live
Tom Lemmon, December 20, 2023
People News
Edmond de Rothschild sells part of its Luxembourg business to Apex
Gaia Freydefont, December 19, 2023
Supras and agencies
Former Daiwa DCM head to join African Development Bank
Jon Hay, December 21, 2023
Regulation
Industry questions Finma remedies in its verdict on Credit Suisse collapse
Sophie Astles, December 21, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Tough at the top: an alternative take on the year in investment banking

Southies.png
David Rothnie, December 21, 2023