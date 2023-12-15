Hopes rise of M&A returning after bruising year for loans
Amid the disruption caused by rising rates, buyers and sellers refused to agree prices for mergers and takeovers. That left banks fighting for scraps of deals and feeling the squeeze on pricing. But as Ana Fati reports, since the summer the mood has changed and loans bankers are feeling wanted again. 2024 holds promise, but no one expects an easy ride
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: